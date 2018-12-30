EPL Table: 2019 Week 20 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester City cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

The win moved Pep Guardiola's side above Tottenham Hotspur and back into second place, while fourth-placed Chelsea closed to within two points of Spurs after victory at Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Manchester United maintained their winning run under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 4-1 victory over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Sunday's Scores

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Burnley 2-0 West Ham United

Southampton 1-3 Manchester City

Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Table (games, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 20, +40, 54

2. Manchester City 20, +38, 47

3. Tottenham Hotspur 20, +22, 45

4. Chelsea 20, +22, 43

5. Arsenal 20, +12, 38

6. Manchester United 20, +9, 35

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20, 0, 29

8. Leicester City 20, +1, 28

9. Watford 20, -1, 28

10. Everton 20, +1, 27

11. West Ham United 20, -3, 27

12. Bournemouth 20, -9, 26

13. Brighton & Hove Albion 20, -5, 25

14. Crystal Palace 20, -9, 19

15. Newcastle United 20, -12, 18

16. Cardiff City 20, -19, 18

17. Southampton 20, -17, 15

18. Burnley 20, -22, 15

19. Fuham 20, -25, 14

20. Huddersfield Town 20, -23, 10

Sunday Recap

Manchester City returned to winning ways after defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City, and they will take on Liverpool on Thursday knowing they can cut the gap to the Reds to just four points.

David Silva settled any early nerves the visitors may have had with the opener on 10 minutes. The champions went on to dominate the first half but suffered a scare on 37 minutes when Southampton equalised.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg easily took the ball off Oleksandr Zinchenko, dribbled forwards and then planted an unstoppable strike past goalkeeper Ederson.

Squawka Football highlighted the champions' recent lack of clean sheets:

Yet Manchester City responded well and managed to restore their lead just before half-time, although their second goal involved a generous helping of luck.

Raheem Sterling went for goal at the near post, and his shot deflected off James Ward-Prowse and beat goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Zinchenko then made amends for his earlier mistake. The full-back crossed for Sergio Aguero to head home the visitors' third to send Manchester City in 3-1 up at half-time.

The goal was the striker's 50th in the Premier League under Guardiola:

Manchester City looked comfortable in the second half and might have added a fourth.

Aguero's curling shot hit the woodwork, while Sterling and Riyad Mahrez both wasted good opportunities.

Southampton's misery was compounded on 80 minutes when goalscorer Hojbjerg saw red for a reckless foul on Fernandinho that appeared to anger Guardiola:

It's a much-needed win for City after a run of three defeats from four Premier League games. They will take on Liverpool with renewed confidence in a match that may have a significant bearing on who wins the title.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are just three points behind Arsenal in fifth after a comfortable win against Bournemouth.

Paul Pogba sent the Red Devils on their way with the opening goal after just five minutes.

Marcus Rashford was the creator with a great run which took him past Nathan Ake and Diego Rico. He then delivered a low cross for Pogba to stab home from close range.

The France international doubled Manchester United's lead on 33 minutes, heading Ander Herrera's deep cross into the penalty area past Asmir Begovic:

Rashford stabbed home Anthony Martial's cross to make it 3-0 to United, before Bournemouth grabbed one back just before half-time through Ake.

The hosts extended their lead in the second half through substitute Romelu Lukaku. The Belgium international replaced Rashford on 70 minutes and scored minutes later.

Pogba chipped the ball into the striker in the penalty area, and he managed to hook the ball past Begovic.

The hosts could have added a fourth shortly afterwards, but Pogba was denied a hat-trick when his low shot hit the post.

Manchester United were then forced to finish the game with 10 men after defender Eric Bailly saw red for a wild challenge on Ryan Fraser:

It's another convincing win for Manchester United under Solskjaer. The team look rejuvenated and full of attacking intent under their new manager who has now won all three of his games in charge.