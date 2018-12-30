Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Odds: Bones Favored in Early Lines for 3rd Fight

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones beat Alexander Gustafsson by third-round TKO for the UFC light heavyweight belt at UFC 232 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

After the bout, Jones called out UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier:

OddsShark has already posted odds on the potential fight, which would be the third bout between Jones and Cormier:

Jones beat Cormier by unanimous decision at UFC 182 in January 2015 to defend the light heavyweight title. The two fought again at UFC 214 in July 2017, with Jones winning by a third-round knockout. Naturally, those results give Jones a clear edge on the odds ledger.

However, the second bout was eventually ruled a no-contest after Jones tested positive for Turinabol, which is a banned anabolic steroid.

If previous comments are any indication, Cormier won't fight Jones. First, he told Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (h/t Jason Hall of Newsweek) that he's not interested in a third bout: "I don't need [the Jones fight] anymore. Sometimes you need things and sometimes you don't. ... I've come to terms with everything. Because he was gone so much, I had to remove myself from the situation so completely that it almost became not reality."

Second, Cormier told The MMA Hour (h/t Shaun Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting) that he's not taking fights past the age of 40. The 39-year-old Cormier's birthday is March 20.

Of course, Cormier can change his mind on both fronts if he feels the itch to try to exact revenge on the man who has beaten him twice (although officially just once) in the octagon.

If not Jones, then Cormier could be in line for a fight with Brock Lesnar, which has also been discussed.