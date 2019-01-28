Twitter Reacts to Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Wins, More WWE Royal Rumble Results

Credit: WWE.com

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble had one of the most stacked cards in recent memory. From the huge Rumble matches to the many title bouts, it was set to be a huge night—and it didn't disappoint.

While the decisions on the card placement were suspect, no one slacked throughout. The best wrestlers in the company delivered in a series of fantastic matches with some inspired moments.

Everyone was talking about this night throughout from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows as The Road to WrestleMania began in force.

Becky Lynch Steals a Spot in the Royal Rumble and Wins



The women's Royal Rumble had all the excitement behind it before the show started, and it managed to live up to all of it with its ending. It wasn't perfect. In fact, it was flat-out bad for multiple stretches, but it ultimately worked thanks to the incredible finish.

Coming off a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Asuka, Becky Lynch was given a second chance when Lana was unable to enter the Rumble. She took her spot and ran through everyone including Nia Jax, who injured The Irish Lass Kicker after getting eliminated.

This left a home stretch that established Lynch as the fan favorite of WWE. She overcame a knee injury and managed to eliminate an overconfident Charlotte Flair to win the Rumble and get another shot at WrestleMania.

The fan reaction was immediate and vociferous:

Even before the finish, though, there were multiple standouts in the middle of some rough spots. From the athleticism of Kacy Catanzaro and Naomi to a whole bunch of fascinating showdowns, this was a great moment for so many young stars:

This match was huge for so many reasons and ended the show early on a hot note, leaving the men to pick up the scraps.

Seth Rollins Earns His Shot at Brock Lesnar



The men's Rumble main-evented with many surprises along the way.

Some of the greatest stars in the business showcased their talent throughout, with stars ranging from stalwarts such as Rey Mysterio to fresh NXT stars like Johnny Gargano standing out.

In the end, Seth Rollins emerged victorious in impressive fashion, rallying from a devastating attack at the hands of Bobby Lashley to eliminate Braun Strowman last.

While The Architect winning was largely expected, it nonetheless delivered for fans, who will now get a chance to see Rollins topple Brock Lesnar.

Many fans were excited for this victory:

The Rumble match was a highlight with so many stars getting to stand out.

Some of the best wrestlers in the company worked throughout the contest, although an unlikely appearance from Jax defined the latter section of the bout.

She took out R-Truth during his entrance to get another chance of going to WrestleMania 35, and the men's event ended even worse for her than the women's Rumble.

Given Jax's standing with fans, it was a cathartic experience for many to see her taken down:

This was not quite the match of the night, but the great in-ring work of everyone involved was a solid ending to an excellent night.

Sasha Banks Pushes Ronda Rousey to a New Level



Each time Ronda Rousey has gotten in the ring, she has looked better regardless of her opponent.

Working with Sasha Banks was a huge step up from some of her recent opponents, though, and it showed in their work together.

This was a technical showcase that impressed throughout, with Banks utilizing her best submission offense focused on the arm while Rousey did a great job selling the damage. Both looked natural working together.

This led to a great match that got praise from all sides.

Everyone was ready to give the women credit:

However, who got credit for the match's quality was more in question with some wanting to give all the credit to Banks and others frustrated Rousey wasn't getting enough plaudits:

Asuka Makes Becky Lynch Tap Out Clean



Before her huge moment in the Rumble, the night opened with an incredible contest from Lynch that started the pay-per-view off on the right foot.

The Man and Asuka went all-out in a physical intense contest that might be the best women's match WWE has ever put on.

Lynch committed to a strike fest early, and The Empress of Tomorrow was glad to oblige. The two leaned into every hit in a contest that went long but never slowed down.

The contest received deserved praise from all sides as fans put over the work and the story building of Asuka:

The finish was a bit more divisive with The Irish Lass Kicker tapping out clean to the SmackDown women's champion.

Despite the expectation she would appear in the Rumble, some were not quite ready for Lynch to lose so clearly at this point in her career:

Whether it was the right move for her to lose so definitively, it made an impact that started a powerful story for The Man that would define the rest of the night.

Daniel Bryan Gets Unexpected Help to Overcome AJ Styles



While they were working with a tired crowd after Lynch's victory, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles delivered in another excellent championship clash.

The two men put it all on the line and had to convince the crowd to get invested.

While the action was always going to be solid, it was a surprise return that shaped the match. Rowan appeared and took out The Phenomenal One after the referee went down to allow the WWE champion to retain his gold.

No one knew quite what to make of this decision for a variety of reactions:

Everything seemed to be out of the two men's hands in this contest despite their best efforts, and it will be interesting to see what comes next for both.

Shane McMahon Pulls Off a Shooting Star Press



The victory of Shane McMahon and The Miz over Sheamus and Cesaro wasn't a huge moment for this night, but it did have enough of an impact to get people talking.

More than anything, it was the finish in which Boy Wonder showed he can still fly, hitting a shooting star press to take the victory.

It was a great move that showed off McMahon at his best:

It was a nice early moment on an incredible night when Shane-O-Mac finally got to make his father, WWE chairman Vince McMahon, proud.