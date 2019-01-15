WWE Raw Results: Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar Dream Match Set and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Who's going to the Royal Rumble? The January 14 edition of WWE Raw repeatedly answered that question, showcasing the big matches for the red brand going into the first major show of 2019 while also establishing who will compete in the main Rumble bouts.

The biggest moment of the show came from an unexpected source as Finn Balor ended up taking Braun Strowman's spot against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble after The Monster Among Men was unceremoniously stripped of his title opportunity.

As Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Bobby Lashley likely prepare for big runs in the men's match, they were set to compete in a Triple Threat to make up for the controversial end to last week's Raw. In a shocking move, The All Mighty emerged as the new intercontinental champion.

Ronda Rousey joined forces with her No. 1 contender, Sasha Banks, in a tag team match with one of the Rumble front-runners Nia Jax and her partner, Tamina. Once more, The Boss showed how valuable she is to the brand.

Alongside the debut of Nikki Cross, the women's division also had one more big moment as Alexa Bliss showcased the new women's tag team championships and announced they will be first awarded at Elimination Chamber on February 17.

These are the top takeaways from a night when WWE truly began to step up with the Road to WrestleMania on the horizon with big matches and moments throughout.