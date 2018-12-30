UFC 232 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 7

Just another chapter in the Jon Jones saga.

I won't try to catch you up on the reasons UFC 232 relocated from Las Vegas to Inglewood, California, barely a week before the event. The specifics of Jones' drug-test controversy deserve an analysis that goes beyond this event recap.

It's a mess! That's what it is. But Jones remains the consensus best fighter on this planet. And for the moment, fans who complained about the whole thing probably purchased the pay-per-view anyway, because his opponent Saturday, Alexander Gustafsson, previously pushed Jones further than anyone had before or since. Did it happen again?

The rest of the card was solid as well. In a rare turn of events, the evening's title fight was not the main event. Cris "Cyborg" Justino put her women's featherweight belt on the line against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes, who moved up to 145 pounds for the occasion.

There was plenty of drama all around the card, and as usual, the final stat lines did not reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from UFC 232.

For the literal-minded among us, full card results appear at the end.