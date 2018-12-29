Jabari Parker on Demotion by Bulls: 'I Kept My End of the Bargain'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Despite being demoted from the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup, Jabari Parker believes he did everything that was expected of him after he signed a two-year deal in the offseason.

Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Parker stopped short of blaming anyone in the organization before he noted, "I kept my end of the bargain."

Parker noted he doesn't think head coach Jim Boylen is responsible for the state of the franchise.

"I don't think it's Jim's fault," he said. "It's bigger than Jim. I think it's the overall organization and the direction they're going. I've done everything that's been asked of me. I didn't complain. I never had an argument or confrontation with anybody. I've done what I do."

Boylen announced Parker would come off the bench before a Dec. 4 game against the Indiana Pacers. He started 17 straight contests from Oct. 31 to Dec. 1 and averaged 16.9 points during that stretch.

Since playing just four minutes in a Dec. 13 loss to the Orlando Magic, Parker has sat out the last seven games.

Parker didn't tell Johnson he was looking to be traded but said he wants "want to play meaningful minutes" for a team by the time the Feb. 7 trade deadline passes.

In 29 games, Parker ranks third on the Bulls with 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest. He's shooting a career-low 45.5 percent from the field.