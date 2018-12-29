Unai Emery Says Liverpool Thrashing Will Be Good for Arsenal

Unai Emery Says Liverpool Thrashing Will Be Good for ArsenalDecember 29, 2018
Arsenal manager Unai Emery said his team's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday will be good for his side.
Roberto Firmino hit a hat-trick for the Reds in a dominant win that moved them nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Emery told BT Sport (h/t Metro), his men need to follow the example set by Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders:
"They are an example for us. We need also to be demanding of ourself but also we need time. We need to do this progress doing a step every day. Today this loss is good. Not a good result. But good to know how to do this step in our process for our future. We have a very important match on Tuesday – we have to show we can recover and show a good performance."
Arsenal took the lead at Anfield after 11 minutes through Ainsley Maitland-Niles. However, the Reds hit back quickly through Firmino and then coasted to an emphatic win.
Poor defending by Emery's side aided the hosts. Football writer Peter Galindo was critical of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos:
Peter Galindo @GalindoPW
Mustafi & Sokratis with two of the most bizarre & laziest attempts at a tackle I've seen at the highest level. What even was that?
Meanwhile, Squawka Football noted how porous Arsenal's defence has been:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Arsenal have now conceded 28 goals in the Premier League this season, the most they have ever conceded after the first 20 games of a PL campaign. Emery-ball? 🤔 https://t.co/JCN2s01RS9
Henry Winter at The Times said the club need to invest in their back line:
Henry Winter @henrywinter
A lot of understandably angry Arsenal fans tonight. Emery not the problem. Kroenke has to wake up and invest properly to address the long-standing flaws in the squad, starting at the back. #afc #LIVARS
Arsenal must attempt to bounce back from the demoralising defeat against struggling Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.
The Gunners hammered the Whites 5-1 at Craven Cottage in October. However, Fulham have since replaced manager Slavisa Jokanovic with Claudio Ranieri and are on a run of three games without defeat.
