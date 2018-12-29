Giants Rumors: WR Jawill Davis Suffered Knee Injury Dancing in Locker Room

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New York Giants placed wide receiver Jawill Davis on injured reserve Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

According to Rapoport, Davis "suffered a dislocated patella while dancing in the locker room."

The Giants wrap up the 2018 regular season Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

NJ Advance Media's Matt Lombardo reported earlier on Saturday that Davis got hurt while "horsing around."

Davis can at least sleep easy knowing the distinction of weirdest locker room injury belongs to former Jacksonville Jaguars punter Chris Hanson. Hanson inadvertently cut his right foot while carrying an axe that Jaguars head coach Jack Del Rio had placed in the locker room for motivational purposes.

Davis, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, has appeared in seven games this season. With his season now over, he'll finish with four receptions for 40 yards. The 23-year-old spent most of the year as a return specialist. He averaged 7.4 yards on 12 punt returns and 24.4 yards on seven kick returns.

Since Rapoport reported Davis' dislocation was "said to be slight," the injury may not disrupt his offseason training ahead of the 2019 campaign.