UVA Defense Shuts Out South Carolina in 2018 Belk Bowl Rout

UVA Defense Shuts Out South Carolina in 2018 Belk Bowl RoutDecember 29, 2018
The Virginia Cavaliers shut out the South Carolina Gamecocks 28-0 in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.
With the win, Virginia finished with its best record since 2011 (8-5) and picked up its first bowl victory since 2005.
South Carolina fell to 7-6 on the season and lost for only the second time in its past seven bowl appearances.
In addition to a strong defensive performance, Virginia was anchored by the strong offensive trio of quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Jordan Ellis and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.
Zaccheaus set a Virginia bowl game record with 12 receptions in his final collegiate game to go along with 100 yards and three touchdowns
Meanwhile, Perkins showed off his dual-threat nature with 208 yards and three touchdowns through the air as well as 81 rushing yards, and Ellis added 106 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The stats were heavily in favor of the Cavs, as they won the time-of-possession battle 42:35-17:25 and dominated the Gamecocks in first downs converted 28-12.
South Carolina was seemingly lost on offense without wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who sat out the game to prepare for the 2019 NFL draft.
Virginia's win was born primarily from its ability to sustain long drives ending in touchdowns.
During the first half, the Cavaliers put together a 13-play drive that covered 77 yards and a 14-play drive that went for 90 yards.
They took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when Perkins hit Zaccheaus on a 4th-and-2 for a six-yard touchdown, as seen in the following video courtesy of Kyle Wilcox of ABC 13 News:
Kyle Wilcox @KyleMWilcoxTV
On 4th and 2, Perkins finds Zaccheaus in the endzone for the first score of the game! 7-0 UVA @13Sports #BelkBowl https://t.co/93ztQnq7iY
Zaccheaus had eight catches in the first half alone and broke his own record for the most single-season receptions in school history, according to Gene Wang of the Washington Post:
Gene Wang @gene_wang
Olamide Zaccheaus has five catches today to set #UVA single-season record for receptions (86), breaking the mark he set last year (85).
After pinning down Virginia at its own 10-yard line with over eight minutes left to play in the first half, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp likely figured his team would have a chance to drive for a tying score before halftime.
That wasn't the case, though, as the Cavaliers cover 90 yards in 8:10, culminating in a nine-yard touchdown run by Ellis to extend the lead to 14-0:
Kyle Wilcox @KyleMWilcoxTV
UVA’s Jordan Ellis runs it in for the TD! #Hoos lead 14-0 @13Sports #BelkBowl https://t.co/J4ouGd5Hw0
Virginia carried the two-score advantage into halftime and managed to add to the lead midway through the third quarter.
South Carolina once again left Zaccheaus wide-open in the red zone, and he made the Gamecocks pay with a 10-yard touchdown reception:
Kyle Wilcox @KyleMWilcoxTV
Cavaliers extend their lead to 21 as Zaccheaus gets his 2nd TD grab of the day! #BelkBowl @13Sports https://t.co/U3gXfQnGUg
Following Zaccheaus' second trip to paydirt on the day, Mitch Brown of WTKR News 3 expressed his belief that the speedy and versatile wideout could be in for a productive NFL career:
Mitch B. @MitchBrownTV3
An NFL team is going to be very happy with Olamide Zaccheaus. https://t.co/M1nX6BZqTF
Zaccheaus wasn't done yet, as Perkins scrambled around and found him for a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave him three receiving scores on the day and essentially put the game away:
Kyle Wilcox @KyleMWilcoxTV
That’s a hat trick for Zaccheaus 🏈🏈🏈3rd TD grab of the day. Cavaliers lead 28-zip #BelkBowl @13Sports https://t.co/cKTDmAGJb9
South Carolina couldn't find any type of rhythm on offense Saturday, and quarterback Jake Bentley struggled without his top weapon in Samuel.
Bentley finished with 218 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, as he was constantly under siege against a hungry Virginia defensive front.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports noted that several factors contributed to South Carolina's offensive ineptitude Saturday and throughout the season:
Brad Crawford @BCrawford247
The Jekyll and Hyde tendencies of this South Carolina offense during the 2018 season has been bizarre, but it has come down to three things: 1) No lead RB 2) Drops from WRs (and RBs) 3) Up and down Jake Bentley Bentley's been fine today, btw.
Bentley has yet to announce whether he intends to return to school for his senior season, but Saturday's performance suggests he has a difficult decision to make.
If he goes back to South Carolina in 2019, he may struggle to put up big numbers without Samuel. At the same time, teams may be reluctant to select him in the 2019 NFL draft given the way his season ended.
Regardless of whether Bentley returns, it is clear that South Carolina needs to add and cultivate more weapons on the offensive side of the ball for next season.
Conversely, after getting blown out in the Military Bowl last season to finish 6-7, Virginia now has something to build on entering 2019 and a chance to have its most sustained run of success in more than a decade.
Florida Destroys Michigan in Peach Bowl 🐊