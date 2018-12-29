UVA Defense Shuts Out South Carolina in 2018 Belk Bowl Rout

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Virginia Cavaliers shut out the South Carolina Gamecocks 28-0 in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

With the win, Virginia finished with its best record since 2011 (8-5) and picked up its first bowl victory since 2005.

South Carolina fell to 7-6 on the season and lost for only the second time in its past seven bowl appearances.

In addition to a strong defensive performance, Virginia was anchored by the strong offensive trio of quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Jordan Ellis and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus set a Virginia bowl game record with 12 receptions in his final collegiate game to go along with 100 yards and three touchdowns



Meanwhile, Perkins showed off his dual-threat nature with 208 yards and three touchdowns through the air as well as 81 rushing yards, and Ellis added 106 yards and a touchdown on the ground.



The stats were heavily in favor of the Cavs, as they won the time-of-possession battle 42:35-17:25 and dominated the Gamecocks in first downs converted 28-12.

South Carolina was seemingly lost on offense without wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who sat out the game to prepare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Virginia's win was born primarily from its ability to sustain long drives ending in touchdowns.

During the first half, the Cavaliers put together a 13-play drive that covered 77 yards and a 14-play drive that went for 90 yards.

They took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when Perkins hit Zaccheaus on a 4th-and-2 for a six-yard touchdown, as seen in the following video courtesy of Kyle Wilcox of ABC 13 News:

Zaccheaus had eight catches in the first half alone and broke his own record for the most single-season receptions in school history, according to Gene Wang of the Washington Post:

After pinning down Virginia at its own 10-yard line with over eight minutes left to play in the first half, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp likely figured his team would have a chance to drive for a tying score before halftime.

That wasn't the case, though, as the Cavaliers cover 90 yards in 8:10, culminating in a nine-yard touchdown run by Ellis to extend the lead to 14-0:

Virginia carried the two-score advantage into halftime and managed to add to the lead midway through the third quarter.

South Carolina once again left Zaccheaus wide-open in the red zone, and he made the Gamecocks pay with a 10-yard touchdown reception:

Following Zaccheaus' second trip to paydirt on the day, Mitch Brown of WTKR News 3 expressed his belief that the speedy and versatile wideout could be in for a productive NFL career:

Zaccheaus wasn't done yet, as Perkins scrambled around and found him for a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave him three receiving scores on the day and essentially put the game away:

South Carolina couldn't find any type of rhythm on offense Saturday, and quarterback Jake Bentley struggled without his top weapon in Samuel.

Bentley finished with 218 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, as he was constantly under siege against a hungry Virginia defensive front.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports noted that several factors contributed to South Carolina's offensive ineptitude Saturday and throughout the season:

Bentley has yet to announce whether he intends to return to school for his senior season, but Saturday's performance suggests he has a difficult decision to make.

If he goes back to South Carolina in 2019, he may struggle to put up big numbers without Samuel. At the same time, teams may be reluctant to select him in the 2019 NFL draft given the way his season ended.

Regardless of whether Bentley returns, it is clear that South Carolina needs to add and cultivate more weapons on the offensive side of the ball for next season.

Conversely, after getting blown out in the Military Bowl last season to finish 6-7, Virginia now has something to build on entering 2019 and a chance to have its most sustained run of success in more than a decade.