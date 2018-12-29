Roberto Firmino Scores Hat-Trick, Liverpool Demolish Arsenal 5-1

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool increased their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points with a 5-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday. Roberto Firmino was the main man in attack, scoring a hat-trick.

The Gunners took the lead against the run of play through Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but Firmino scored twice in three minutes to put his team in the lead, courtesy of some comical defending. Sadio Mane added a third, and Mohamed Salah converted a penalty to make it 4-1 before half-time.

After the break, Firmino completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock 3-1 loss against Wolverhampton earlier in the day, handing the Reds a golden opportunity to end the year on a high note.

Liverpool's Mental Strength is Klopp's Greatest Achievement

Liverpool took another major step toward the Premier League title on Saturday, and the team again showed their resilience when it mattered.

Narrow wins over the likes of Everton and Napoli earlier this season were a testament to the mental strength manager Jurgen Klopp has built, and against Arsenal it was on full display.

Maitland-Niles' opener could've knocked their confidence, but it took the hosts no time at all to battle their way back:

Past Liverpool teams likely wouldn't have responded to the setback with such maturity. Previously, title runs have fallen apart due to a lack of mental fortitude―most notably in 2014―but this team seems built to overcome adversity.

Emery Needs to Rebuild Arsenal's Defence From Scratch

Gunners manager Unai Emery opted for a three-man defence of Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner for this crucial outing, in part because injuries kept the likes of Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal out.

The trio proceeded to serve up a horror show, as Firmino and Sadio Mane tore the defence apart. They got little help from the midfielders―the second goal in particular was a comedy of errors―but there was little doubt the back line was the main culprit.

According to Goal's Ronan Murphy, the club's transfer dealings are to blame:

Of the players currently on Arsenal's payroll, only Bellerin appears talented enough to be a regular starter for a title contender. Laurent Koscielny, Mustafi, Sokratis and the others simply aren't good enough and need replacing for the club to move forward.

The defensive statistics also suggest the Gunners are moving in the wrong direction:

Emery has his work cut out for him, but in order to rebuild this defence, he'll need the club to open their checkbook.

What's Next?

Liverpool will start the new year with another crucial fixture, facing Manchester City away on Thursday. Arsenal will host Fulham on Tuesday.