Winners and Losers of the College Football Playoff Semifinals

1 of 9

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

You know Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was thinking about it.

When he made the difficult decision in late September to name talented true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence the starter over incumbent Kelly Bryant, it was with the College Football Playoff in mind.

After all, when you've been to the final four in four consecutive years, bigger things have to be on your mind at all times. If the Tigers were to have the best chance to beat the best teams, they had to play the most talented quarterback.

Lawrence was that guy.

While splitting action with Bryant, he was brilliant, throwing nine touchdowns for 600 yards and two picks. After Lawrence's big-time relief performance against Georgia Tech, Swinney made the move, and Bryant transferred.

The decision nearly backfired immediately as Lawrence was hit and hurt in an eventual 27-23 comeback win over Syracuse. But as the season progressed and the supporting cast around Lawrence helped him along, the freshman became a star.

Swinney told ESPN's Holly Rowe after the victory over Notre Dame:

"Well, it was a hard decision because I love my guys, and it's hard when you know it's the right thing and it's going to be some disappointment. But, you know, that's my job to give the team the best chance to win.

"We're going back to the national championship. We're 14-0, and we wouldn't be where we are without No. 16. He's had an amazing year, but he's got an unbelievable supporting cast around him, starting with that offensive line."

Lawrence threw for 2,606 yards, 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions before the playoff, showing moxie beyond his years. His unflappable demeanor looked like there was no game too big. On Saturday, he proved it once again.

He completed 27 of 39 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

It was just another bit of proof to show that few coaches know how to press the right buttons like Swinney, who has grown from simply a dynamic recruiter into the leader of one of the two most dominant programs in college football.