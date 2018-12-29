EPL Results: Saturday's Week 20 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

EPL Results: Saturday's Week 20 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League TableDecember 29, 2018
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points on Saturday after a 5-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's title hopes suffered a blow as they lost 3-1 at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Elsewhere, Fulham handed bottom side Huddersfield Town another defeat, Brighton & Hove Albion beat Everton and Cardiff City moved out of the relegation zone with a win at Leicester City.
Saturday's Scores
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Everton
Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield Town
Leicester City 0-1 Cardiff City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford 1-1 Newcastle United
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal
Premier League Table (games, goal difference, points)
1. Liverpool 20, +40, 54
2. Tottenham 20, +22, 45
3. Manchester City 19, +36, 44
4. Chelsea 19, +21, 40
5. Arsenal 20, +12, 38
6. Manchester United 19, +6, 32
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20, 0, 29
8. Leicester 20, +1, 28
9 Watford 20, -1, 28
10. Everton 20, +1, 27
11. West Ham United 19, -1, 27
12. Bournemouth 19, -6, 26
13. Brighton 20, -5, 25
14. Crystal Palace 19, -8, 19
15. Newcastle United 20, -12, 18
16. Cardiff 20, -19, 18
17. Southampton 19, -15, 15
18. Fuham 20, -25, 14
19. Burnley 19, -24, 12
20. Huddersfield 20, -23, 10
Saturday Recap
Liverpool cemented their status as Premier League title favourites after putting in a brilliant attacking display to crush Arsenal.
The Reds had to come from behind after Ainsley Maitland-Niles put the Gunners ahead with his first Arsenal goal on 11 minutes.
Alex Iwobi was the creator for the visitors. The winger swapped passes with Aaron Ramsey and then sent in a superb cross for the full-back to slot past goalkeeper Alisson.
Liverpool's response to going behind was emphatic, as Roberto Firmino equalised from close range just three minutes later.
The Brazilian added a brilliant second goal 90 seconds after the restart. The forward went past defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos with ease before coolly placing the ball past Bernd Leno:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Confidence level 💯 👉 https://t.co/1DD6NXPGd8 #LIVARS https://t.co/LdgPUYt0v0
Sadio Mane added a third just after the half-hour mark from a cushioned pass from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian then added a fourth from the penalty spot just before half-time after Sokratis brought him down in the area.
Liverpool won a second penalty in the second half when Sead Kolasinac was penalised for a push on Dejan Lovren. Salah handed the responsibilities to Firmino, and he completed his first Liverpool hat-trick from the spot:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
5️⃣ for Liverpool 3️⃣ for Firmino The Brazilian seals his first hat-trick for the Reds from the penalty spot to make it 5-1... BT Sport 1 HD 📺 https://t.co/vvHSLxGVqu
It was a dominant performance from Liverpool, who showed no signs of feeling the pressure of leading the title race. They remain unbeaten in the Premier League after 20 games, and on this form, it will take something special to beat the Reds.
Tottenham looked set to continue their fine form when Harry Kane fired them into the lead midway through the first half at Wembley Stadium.
The England captain powered the ball into the top corner from 25 yards to continue an excellent record against newly promoted teams:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
12 - Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances against newly promoted teams (11 goals, 1 assist). Lesson. #TOTWOL https://t.co/GG3O3K4iHM
Yet Spurs were poor in the second half and were made to pay, as Wolves scored three goals in the final 18 minutes to pick up all three points.
Willy Boly began the comeback by heading home Joao Moutinho's outswinging corner on 72 minutes to level the scores.
Raul Jimenez then put the visitors ahead with a weak shot from just inside the box that beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at his near post.
The visitors made the game safe with a third on 87 minutes through Helder Costa. A counter-attack saw Costa run through and beat Lloris with a low finish.
BBC Sport's Simon Stone noted Wolves' record against the Premier League's big clubs:
Simon Stone @sistoney67
So far this season, @Wolves have beaten Chelsea and Tottenham and drawn with Arsenal and both Manchester clubs. They have never stayed in Premier League for longer than three years. Think they will be around for a while this time.
The result ends Spurs' seven-game unbeaten run in the top flight, while Wolves move into seventh place and are just three points behind Manchester United.
Liverpool Obliterate Arsenal 5-1