EPL Results: Saturday's Week 20 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points on Saturday after a 5-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's title hopes suffered a blow as they lost 3-1 at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Fulham handed bottom side Huddersfield Town another defeat, Brighton & Hove Albion beat Everton and Cardiff City moved out of the relegation zone with a win at Leicester City.

Saturday's Scores

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Everton

Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City 0-1 Cardiff City

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford 1-1 Newcastle United

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

Premier League Table (games, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 20, +40, 54

2. Tottenham 20, +22, 45

3. Manchester City 19, +36, 44

4. Chelsea 19, +21, 40

5. Arsenal 20, +12, 38

6. Manchester United 19, +6, 32

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20, 0, 29

8. Leicester 20, +1, 28

9 Watford 20, -1, 28

10. Everton 20, +1, 27

11. West Ham United 19, -1, 27

12. Bournemouth 19, -6, 26

13. Brighton 20, -5, 25

14. Crystal Palace 19, -8, 19

15. Newcastle United 20, -12, 18

16. Cardiff 20, -19, 18

17. Southampton 19, -15, 15

18. Fuham 20, -25, 14

19. Burnley 19, -24, 12

20. Huddersfield 20, -23, 10

Saturday Recap

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool cemented their status as Premier League title favourites after putting in a brilliant attacking display to crush Arsenal.

The Reds had to come from behind after Ainsley Maitland-Niles put the Gunners ahead with his first Arsenal goal on 11 minutes.

Alex Iwobi was the creator for the visitors. The winger swapped passes with Aaron Ramsey and then sent in a superb cross for the full-back to slot past goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool's response to going behind was emphatic, as Roberto Firmino equalised from close range just three minutes later.

The Brazilian added a brilliant second goal 90 seconds after the restart. The forward went past defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos with ease before coolly placing the ball past Bernd Leno:

Sadio Mane added a third just after the half-hour mark from a cushioned pass from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian then added a fourth from the penalty spot just before half-time after Sokratis brought him down in the area.

Liverpool won a second penalty in the second half when Sead Kolasinac was penalised for a push on Dejan Lovren. Salah handed the responsibilities to Firmino, and he completed his first Liverpool hat-trick from the spot:

It was a dominant performance from Liverpool, who showed no signs of feeling the pressure of leading the title race. They remain unbeaten in the Premier League after 20 games, and on this form, it will take something special to beat the Reds.

Tottenham looked set to continue their fine form when Harry Kane fired them into the lead midway through the first half at Wembley Stadium.

The England captain powered the ball into the top corner from 25 yards to continue an excellent record against newly promoted teams:

Yet Spurs were poor in the second half and were made to pay, as Wolves scored three goals in the final 18 minutes to pick up all three points.

Willy Boly began the comeback by heading home Joao Moutinho's outswinging corner on 72 minutes to level the scores.

Raul Jimenez then put the visitors ahead with a weak shot from just inside the box that beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at his near post.

The visitors made the game safe with a third on 87 minutes through Helder Costa. A counter-attack saw Costa run through and beat Lloris with a low finish.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone noted Wolves' record against the Premier League's big clubs:

The result ends Spurs' seven-game unbeaten run in the top flight, while Wolves move into seventh place and are just three points behind Manchester United.