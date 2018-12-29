B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Russ in MVP PE, Lance Wears KITH X Tommy Collab, More

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2018

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

A busy day of NBA action led to some eye-popping shoes around the league as players try to showcase their creativity during the holiday season.

Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Lance Stephenson provided some interesting footwear, although young players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Bam Adebayo stole the show in Friday's collection. Here is a look at the top shoes from the Dec. 28 NBA games.

    

Lauri continues to go deep in his LeBron bag

 

Spencer Dinwiddie shows love to J. Cole in North Carolina

Miami Vice vibes for Dwyane Wade

 

Jeff Teague with the Glove shoutout

 

Something different for Born Ready

A solid colorway of the Air Jordan 33 for LaMarcus Aldridge

 

Cork Adidas Kobes for Montrezl tonight against the Lakers

 

More than one Kobe option for DeMar tonight

Brandon Ingram showcases the future of Adidas Basketball

  

Bright colorway for Big Baller Brand

Russell Westbrook remembers his MVP year with this player exclusive

LeBron going with the Air Force 1 tonight on the sidelines

Strong Miami custom for Bam

Josh Hart brings out the Mambacurials

Shai with the cereal-inspired Kyries

  

Derrick Jones Jr. going with the What The KD

  

There are nine games scheduled for Saturday, with James Harden, Damian Lillard and the entire Golden State Warriors team in action, which could lead to some more fun kicks throughout the day.

