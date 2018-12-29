B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Russ in MVP PE, Lance Wears KITH X Tommy Collab, More

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Russ in MVP PE, Lance Wears KITH X Tommy Collab, MoreDecember 29, 2018
A busy day of NBA action led to some eye-popping shoes around the league as players try to showcase their creativity during the holiday season.
Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Lance Stephenson provided some interesting footwear, although young players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Bam Adebayo stole the show in Friday's collection. Here is a look at the top shoes from the Dec. 28 NBA games.
Lauri continues to go deep in his LeBron bag
Spencer Dinwiddie shows love to J. Cole in North Carolina
Miami Vice vibes for Dwyane Wade
Jeff Teague with the Glove shoutout
Something different for Born Ready
A solid colorway of the Air Jordan 33 for LaMarcus Aldridge
Cork Adidas Kobes for Montrezl tonight against the Lakers
More than one Kobe option for DeMar tonight
Brandon Ingram showcases the future of Adidas Basketball
Bright colorway for Big Baller Brand
Russell Westbrook remembers his MVP year with this player exclusive
LeBron going with the Air Force 1 tonight on the sidelines
Strong Miami custom for Bam
Josh Hart brings out the Mambacurials
Shai with the cereal-inspired Kyries
Derrick Jones Jr. going with the What The KD
There are nine games scheduled for Saturday, with James Harden, Damian Lillard and the entire Golden State Warriors team in action, which could lead to some more fun kicks throughout the day.
