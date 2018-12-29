UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

All the trash talk, controversy and hype surrounding the light heavyweight championship fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will finally come to a head in the main event of UFC 232.

The UFC's decision to move the card from Las Vegas to Los Angeles due to licensing issues for Jones, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN, has dominated the headlines. But the two 205ers will have the cage door locked behind them and the focus will once again turn to the matter at hand—watching Gustafsson and Jones run back their instant classic five years ago at UFC 165.

As is tradition, the year-end card offers a lot more than just one marquee fight. A battle to determine the most dominant woman in MMA will take place when Amanda Nunes moves up to 145 pounds in an attempt to take Cris "Cyborg" Justino's featherweight belt.

Throw in some well-known veteran names like BJ Penn and Andrei Arlovski and it's set to be a night of memorable bouts.

Here's a look at the complete card with weigh-in results and a closer look at the main attractions.

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Jon Jones (204) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (204.5)

Cris Cyborg (144) vs. Amanda Nunes (145)

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)

Ilir Latifi (205.5) vs. Corey Anderson (204.5)

Chad Mendes (146) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (145)

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, FS1)

Andrei Arlovski (245.5) vs. Walt Harris (258.5)

Megan Anderson (146) vs. Cat Zingano (144)

Petr Yan (135.5) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (134.5)

B.J. Penn (156) vs. Ryan Hall (154)

Preliminary Card (6:15 PM ET, Fight Pass)

Nathaniel Wood (135.5) vs. Andre Ewell (135.5)

Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis (186)

Curtis Millender (170) vs. Siyar Bahadurzada (171)

Curtis Millender (170) vs. Siyar Bahadurzada (171)
Brian Kelleher (135) vs. Montel Jackson (137*) - Jackson fined 20 percent of his purse

Jones vs. Gustafsson

Anyone who saw the first fight between these two knows this has the potential to be a legendary bout. Anyone saying it's guaranteed to live up to that hype is lying, though.

There's so much in this matchup that is impossible to know. Jones is no longer the young phenom that he was when he made his name. He's now 31 and coming off another long layoff. It's been nearly a year-and-a-half since Jones' knockout of Daniel Cormier that was eventually overturned into a no contest.

Gustafsson is the man with the longer layoff, though. The Swede is also 31 and hasn't fought since May 2017 when he ended Glover Teixeira's night in the fifth round.

Gustafsson is 3-2 since the fateful UFC 165 matchup with Jones. He hasn't been very active, and when he has, he's suffered losses to Daniel Cormier and Anthony "Rumble" Johnson. The bottom line is that neither of these guys have really shown much improvement since their original clash.

Both have been relatively inactive and have flatlined in terms of their progression. Obviously, that progression has made them elite, but there's no reason to believe this won't play out similarly to their first fight.

Gustafsson is going to have his moments, but Jones will once again reign supreme.

Prediction: Jones via unanimous decision

Nunes vs. Cyborg

It's hard to believe that the fight between Amanda Nunes and Cyborg has been overshadowed in the lead-up. It's the best fight to make in women's MMA, and it isn't particularly close.

Cyborg has spent most of her career completely unchallenged as the most dominant woman in MMA. Her bout with Holly Holm is the only thing resembling a major name that she's faced, yet she'd likely be favored against any woman the UFC could throw at her.

That includes bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The Lioness has come through in big fights against Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko but still finds herself a 39-20 underdog, per OddsShark.

It doesn't seem to bother Nunes, though. Unlike many Cyborg opponents who seem rattled before the fight even begins, Nunes talks as though she's an equal to her formidable opponent.

"Cris has been unbeaten for years, and I've been a long time, too," said Nunes, per Mayara Munhos of ESPNw. "She's champion; so am I. I know what's on her mind, because I'm a champion, too. I think it will be a great fight for the fans. It will be interesting."

That's going to make this fight intriguing—especially in the opening moments when both combatants have full gas tanks.

Cardio could play a major role in this bout as both fighters are fearsome strikers who love to push the pace. Nunes might be able to control that aspect early on with her aggression, but over the course of the bout, it will be hard to continue that kind of pace.

Prediction: Cyborg via fourth-round TKO