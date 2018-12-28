DeSean Jackson Rumors: WR 'Would Really Like' Eagles Reunion in 2019

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson could potentially be headed toward a reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the veteran "would really like to return and play for the Eagles next season."

Jackson also posted a picture of himself wearing an Allen Iverson jersey on Instagram Thursday, seemingly reminding people of his time in Philly where he spent the first six years of his career.

This report comes on the heels of Josina Anderson of ESPN reporting Thursday that the receiver wants to leave the Buccaneers. He reportedly had a "verbal exchange" with head coach Dirk Koetter last month when he didn't practice after suffering a hand injury.

Jackson didn't play the next three weeks until returning to the field for Week 16.

The friction in Tampa Bay apparently began during his first year with the team after signing as a free agent in 2017.

"Interviews with coaches and players confirm that Jackson was fined extensively for being late to meetings and sometimes fell asleep in them. He rarely took notes," Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported. "It got worse in the final months. Jackson refused to play catch with one of his coaches one day before practice and was told to sit out."

The 32-year-old has no money guaranteed to him after this season, which could lead to a trade or release.

Despite his problems, Jackson is still a useful player on the field. He enters Week 17 leading the NFL with 18.9 yards per catch this season, a stat he has led three other times in his career. He has 774 total receiving yards and four touchdowns so far in 2018.

The Eagles could use an experienced deep threat for an offense that took a step back this season and had a lot of inconsistency in the passing attack outside of tight end Zach Ertz.