Report: Injured Marcus Mariota Likely out for Colts vs. Titans, Gabbert to Start

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is not expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Mariota is dealing with a nerve condition caused by a stinger. While he will reportedly test his arm before the game, he has been told that further nerve damage could impact his ability to throw the ball long term.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that Mariota is not expected to play and that Blaine Gabbert would start.

Sunday night's game is a huge one since the winner will make the playoffs and the loser will be left out.

Injuries have been a problem for Mariota throughout the season, limiting him at times even when he was active. A nerve issue caused problems with his arm at the start of the year, while a stinger forced him out of the Week 16 game against the Washington Redskins.

This continued a negative late-season trend:

He has failed to play 16 games in any of his four seasons, creating concern over his durability. Of course, it hasn't necessarily been his fault, as his sack percentage entering Week 17 was the worst in the NFL at 11.3 percent, per Pro Football Reference.

This has also led to inconsistency in the passing game, as Mariota has just 11 passing touchdowns with eight interceptions in 14 games in 2018.

With Mariota unlikely to play, Gabbert will look to improve to 3-0 as a starter this season. In seven appearances, the 2011 first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars has thrown for 461 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.