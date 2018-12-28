Jets Offensive Line Steals Sam Darnold's Tires After Getting Bad Christmas Gifts

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Quarterbacks and running backs routinely give gifts to offensive linemen. That's a smart idea, as it's good to make friends with the 300-plus-pound players who protect them and open running lanes.

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was intelligent enough to get his linemen gifts. The problem is that they allegedly weren't good ones.

Per TMZ Sports, some Jets offensive linemen took the front wheels off Darnold's SUV as retaliation for the poor presents. New York Jets safety and investigative reporter Jamal Adams posted video of the vehicle post-incident:





It's not nice (and probably illegal) to take the front wheels off another person's truck without their permission, but Darnold dug his own grave.

All he had to do was go on Google or Twitter, look at gifts that other players have given their linemen and go over the top.

Unfortunately, that means getting something better than Polaris Rangers, but Darnold has to put his fully guaranteed $30.25 million contract to use somehow.

The good news is that Darnold and the Jets offense have been in sync lately. The 21-year-old has tossed five touchdowns in his last two games.

The season ends for New York on Sunday, December 30, against the New England Patriots, so hopefully the quarterback and O-line can form an olive branch of peace before the new year. Darnold may need to buy his linemen a small plane, however.