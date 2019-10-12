Todd Gurley Ruled out for 49ers vs. Rams with Quad Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley won't play in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a quad injury.

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reported the news, courtesy of a team spokesperson.

The 25-year-old has 270 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 64 carries this season. Gurley has also caught 14 passes for 68 yards.

Gurley was reinvigorated under third-year head coach Sean McVay and has amassed 4,817 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns since the 33-year-old's arrival. In the year prior, he ran for just 3.2 yards per carry, or 1.5 yards less than any other full season.

He also won the Associated Press' Offensive Player of the Year Award for his 2017 efforts.

Gurley's durability has been one of his trademarks during a four-year NFL career, as he missed just four games over his first three seasons, one of which occurred because the Rams rested key starters in a Week 17 game in 2017.

He played the first 14 contests of the 2018 regular season, but a knee injury forced Gurley out of action during the last two contests.

Gurley returned for the Rams' divisional-round matchup and gained 115 rushing yards with one touchdown in the 30-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

However, he struggled against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, gaining just 13 yards on five touches as six-year veteran CJ Anderson assumed most of the running-back touches. After the game, he denied playing hurt and said he performed poorly.

But the Georgia product was largely quiet in his team's 13-3 Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots, gaining just 35 rushing yards on 10 carries. He again said he was healthy.

That being said, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported in March that Gurley has arthritis in his knee, and the team picked running back Darrell Henderson in the third round of the draft. Gurley also suffered a torn ACL in college, which likely heightens concern over his long-term health.

Malcolm Brown is the next man up. The 6'0", 225-pound back has rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

The rookie Henderson could also see some reps, but he only has one rush for zero yards on the year.