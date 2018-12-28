Cormier Relinquishes UFC Light Heavyweight Title Before Jones vs. Gustafsson

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has relinquished his light heavyweight title ahead of the fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Saturday.

As reported by ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, DC opted to relinquish now rather than have the title stripped. In a statement he said:

"Today I am going to relinquish the UFC light heavyweight title. I am not going to be stripped of the belt that I've defended with my all for three-and-a-half years. Being stripped of a title suggests you've done something wrong, and I haven't.

"I'd rather walk away this way, with my head held high as it always has been, than have the history books say I was stripped. I've defended this title this year. I was approached with the idea of fighting at heavyweight, so I took it. I fought three times in 2018. No champion has been more active than me. I am the fighter of the year. My story and my legacy will not include me being stripped of a title. They can have it."

