Rodrigo Caio Had a Medical with Barcelona Before They Signed Jeison Murillo

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IDecember 28, 2018

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Rodrigo Caio of Sao Paulo in action during the match between Sao Paulo and Cruzeiro for the Brasileirao Series A 2017 at Morumbi Stadium on August 13, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio said he had a medical with Barcelona before the Spanish champions completed the loan signing of Jeison Murillo from Valencia. 

Murillo completed his move to the Camp Nou on Thursday, but Caio said he was also an option for Ernesto Valverde's side, per GloboEsporte (h/t Peform via AS).

"I did the medical and it was positive. They had two options: Murillo or me, and they signed him. It had already happened and by the time I left the test room, Murillo was chosen. Just knowing there is interest from them leaves me happy. It's a sign that they're following me and know my potential."

    

