Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will try to give themselves a chance to make the playoffs on Sunday when they visit the Washington Redskins (7-8) as solid road favorites at sportsbooks. The Eagles are looking to avoid becoming the first defending Super Bowl champions to miss the postseason the following year since the 2016 Denver Broncos.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total was 42.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.1-18.9 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

It might be too little too late for Philadelphia, but this is at least a favorable divisional matchup since the team has won four of its last five games straight up versus NFC East opponents on the road.

Washington has also gone only 1-6 against the spread in its previous seven games following back-to-back covers. While the Redskins have looked competitive at times since losing Alex Smith to a season-ending leg injury, they have still lost five of their last six games.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Washington can play spoiler here at home, where the team has gone 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games. The Redskins have played a lot more conservatively on offense with quarterback Josh Johnson, and that has slowed the tempo down and helped them hang around to cover their last two games.

This also may or may not be the last game in Washington for running back Adrian Peterson, who has enjoyed his best season since 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns. The 33-year-old Peterson's ability to move the chains and run the clock could be the difference.

Smart betting pick

The Eagles are simply favored by too many points in this spot on the road, especially considering it is a longshot for them to get back to the postseason. The visiting team is just 3-7 SU in the past 10 meetings of the series, and the Redskins would love to prevent their opponent from making the playoffs.

Look for Washington to be extra motivated to close out the campaign with a victory behind another strong performance from Peterson, who will be attempting to secure another contract for 2019.

NFL betting trends

The Redskins are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Eagles' last eight games on the road.

The Eagles are 0-3 SU and ATS in their last three games in the late afternoon.

The Redskins are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Eagles' last eight games on the road.

The Eagles are 0-3 SU and ATS in their last three games in the late afternoon.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.