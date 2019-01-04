Shinsuke Nakamura and 8 WWE Superstars Who Must Turn Face in 2019

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

In the first part of our series on WWE Superstars who should have a change in attitude this year, the focus was on wrestlers who should go evil at some point in 2019.

Now that the bad is out of the way, it's time to shift our attention to the opposite end of the spectrum: the performers who should turn babyface.

Being good is easier said than done, and it's especially hard for wrestlers to win over a crowd they've gotten used to upsetting on a weekly basis. But there are a handful of Superstars who could benefit from a more heroic demeanor.

Some may rely on this adjustment as the last-ditch effort to save their careers, while others could just use a change in scenery or may be more naturally suited to being a fan favorite instead of a villain.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of WWE's heels who should be considered for a babyface turn in 2019.