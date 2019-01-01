Bobby Roode and 7 WWE Superstars Who Must Turn Heel in 2019

7 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Yes, The Miz just turned babyface at the very end of 2018, but there's no way it's going to last.

His previous face turn in 2012 wasn't successful, as it felt forced and unnatural. He never quite made the transition from pompous jerk heel to pompous jerk babyface in a way that others like Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels were able to.

Several months later, WWE went back to the well and he's been a heel ever since, which is his bread and butter.

He's just too good as a heel and even though fans have grown to really appreciate him as a performer, he's easy to want to see get beaten up or to boo when he comes out on top.

Perhaps more than anybody on the roster, The Miz is someone who fans love to hate and his partnership with Shane McMahon certainly isn't going to turn that perception around.

If anything, it's going to make McMahon harder to cheer, not make it easier for fans to embrace The Miz as a babyface.

It's inevitable those two will split and stop being a tag team, likely before WrestleMania to set up a feud between the two, and in that situation, The Miz has to be the villain of the story.

You can set your watches to sometime in February or March when The Miz reverts back to being a bad guy, as it's just the natural order of things.

Until then, we can enjoy this change in character and see what fun comes out of it before The Miz succumbs to old habits.



Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.