Yankees Rumors: Buzz on Sonny Gray-Brewers Trade, David Robertson to Angels

The New York Yankees' pitching staff may soon become a bit clearer with some potential movement on the horizon, both via trade and through free agency.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Milwaukee Brewers are "prominent" in trade talks regarding Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

Morosi also reported that former Yankees reliever and current free agent David Robertson is being pursued by the Los Angeles Angles.

Morosi noted that while the Cincinnati Reds were involved in trade talks regarding Gray earlier in the offseason, they have "faded" due to their trade acquisitions of starting pitchers Alex Wood and Tanner Roark.

As for Robertson, he reportedly favors signing with a team in the northeast, but he also wants to be a closer, which is something the Angels may be able to offer him.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has been open this offseason about his desire to trade Gray given his struggles last season.

The 29-year-old righty went 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA in 2018, and he was especially bad at Yankee Stadium, where he posted a 6.98 ERA.

Gray had a strong 3.17 ERA on the road, though, and he is a former American League Cy Young award finalist who went 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA in 2015 with the Oakland Athletics and was named to the All-Star team.

With the Yankees trading for James Paxton and re-signing both J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia to team with Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka in the starting rotation, it is clear that Gray's days in the Big Apple are numbered.

The Brewers reached the National League Championship Series last season in spite of their lackluster starting pitching, and adding Gray is a low-risk move that could pay huge dividends if he regains the form he displayed in Oakland.

Robertson, 33, was a key member of New York's bullpen last season, as he went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 69.2 innings.

He did struggle at times, with seven home runs allowed, but few relievers in Major League Baseball have better stuff.

If the Yankees lose one or both of Robertson and Zach Britton in free agency, they will be left with Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances and Chad Green as their go-to relievers.

The Angels would be a sensible landing spot for Robertson given their lack of a proven closer.

Blake Parker is a free agent after leading the Angels with 14 saves last season, and Keynan Middleton will likely miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Robertson closed for the Yankees in 2014 and then served in that role for the Chicago White Sox from 2015-2017.

He recorded at least 34 saves in three straight seasons from 2014-2016, and was equally as good in a seventh- or eighth-inning role with the Yanks.

Given his stuff and versatility, Robertson figures to be a highly sought-after commodity on the open market.