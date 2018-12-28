Ex-Angels SP Matt Shoemaker, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2018

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays and starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker reportedly agreed on a one-year contract Friday, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Shoemaker, 32, spent each of his first six MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

