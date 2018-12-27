Atletico Madrid Rule Out January Exit for Reported Bayern Target Lucas Hernandez

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has weighed in on the exit rumours involving Lucas Hernandez and Bayern Munich, telling reporters a January move is off the table.

Marin spoke to Goal and Spox (h/t Marca) and said he plans to meet with the Bavarians:

"We have a very good relationship with Bayern Munich and we'll meet with them in January to discuss the situation.

"The player cannot leave in this winter market.

"If the player wants to leave then we'll speak about it, but for July."

He's not the first to rule out an immediate exit―the club previously released a statement on social media to address the speculation:

Marca's David G. Medina and Isaac Suarez launched the speculation earlier this month when they reported Bayern were prepared to meet the player's release clause in the winter transfer window.

It led to a wave of reports, including this from AS, which said the player's response to pleas to stay in Madrid was "cold:"

The 22-year-old is an Atletico youth product and has only played for one club as a professional. Unlike his brother, Theo―who left for rivals Real Madrid―he's expected to leave Atletico on good terms, with the club receiving a generous fee in return.

The proposed €80 million clause would present a major shift in philosophy for Bayern, who are unique among elite clubs in their transfer policy. The Bundesliga champions don't spend like other sides, and their transfer record sits at €41.5 million, per Transfermarkt.

Bayern tend to do most of their business in the summer, and Bavarian Football Works don't believe a major investment in January is a wise idea:

But after a poor first half of the season, Bayern could do something drastic to turn their fortunes around. They need immediate defensive help, and Lucas could provide that while being a smart long-term investment.

Atletico don't seem to have any interest in selling but would be powerless to stop the transaction if Bayern triggered the full clause.