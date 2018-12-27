James Harden Drops 45 as Rockets Cruise Past Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are now winners in eight of their last nine games after defeating the Boston Celtics 127-113 on Thursday night at the Toyota Center in Houston.

ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reported earlier in the day James Harden was expected to play despite suffering a left calf contusion. The reigning MVP suited up for Houston and finished 11-of-26 for 45 points in the victory.

Clint Capela also finished with a double-double (24 points, 18 rebounds).

Kyrie Irving led the way for Boston, scoring 23 points and dishing out 11 assists, while Marcus Morris chipped in with 19 points before his ejection in the fourth quarter.

Capela's Consistent Excellence Crucial to Chris Paul-Less Rockets

Harden has to shoulder an even bigger burden for the Rockets until Chris Paul returns from a hamstring injury.

Nobody doubts Harden's ability to carry Houston's offense when he's got his shooting touch. However, the Rockets will find themselves in trouble more often than not when the six-time All-Star is struggling.

While Capela can't replicate Harden's scoring, he can find other ways to help Houston survive when its best player isn't himself. Harden went scoreless in the second quarter Thursday night, and his first field goal of the second half didn't come until the 4:57 mark of the third quarter.

That could've been a disastrous stretch for Houston. Instead, Capela stepped up, and the Rockets didn't lose control of the game.

While Capela doesn't match up style-wise with Houston's uptempo perimeter-heavy offense, he's a perfect fit because a team that attempts a league-high 42.4 three-pointers a game needs somebody to clean the glass on a consistent basis.

Capela's athleticism also makes him a great partner for Harden in the pick-and-roll, which Houston can lean on to great effect when Harden is having an off night.

The Rockets' title hopes rest largely on Paul's availability and effectiveness because they have little chance of dethroning the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game playoff series without Paul playing at an All-Star level.

For now, Houston is primarily concerned with climbing up the standings in the Western Conference, and head coach Mike D'Antoni can count on Capela to do his part to help take some pressure off Harden.

