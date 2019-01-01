Winners and Losers from College Football Bowl Season

14 of 14

Cheez-y offenses

California and TCU potentially combined for the worst offensive bowl performance in the history of the postseason. If you think that's hyperbole, check this out.

In the Horned Frogs' 10-7 win in the Cheez-It Bowl, the two teams combined for nine interceptions and 15 punts. When the carnage cleared, it was deadlocked in a 7-all tie at the end of regulation.

TCU winning quarterback Grayson Muehlstein threw for just 24 yards, and his quarterback rating was 1.7. For comparison, Mississippi State had the best defensive passer rating in the country. Ole Miss' Jordan Ta'amu's 7.4 was the lowest any QB posted against it.

'Like it never even happened'

Hey, at least they played the Cheez-It Bowl.

The First Responder Bowl between Boise State and Boston College was canceled due to weather after the Eagles took a 7-0 first-quarter lead. It was the first time a bowl game had been canceled due to weather, according to the Idaho Press' B.J. Rains, who noted Hawaii had to cancel a postseason game in 1941 after Pearl Harbor was bombed.

Appropriately, First Responder's slogan is "like it never even happened."

"It's unfortunate, it really is," Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey told Rains. "I feel bad for our seniors, our team, our staff, our fans for traveling all this way over the holidays. It's an unfortunate situation."

Paul Johnson's farewell

Georgia Tech was a big favorite in coach Johnson's final game against Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl, but it was coach P.J. Fleck's team that rose to the occasion.

Former Temple coach Geoff Collins will take over the Yellow Jackets following their 34-10 loss to the Golden Gophers. Coaching his last game before retiring, Johnson watched Georgia Tech run for only 206 yards, down from its 325-yard average.

It's going to be interesting to see how long it takes him to overhaul a triple-option attack with his scheme.

Manny Wilkins' finale

It's been an up-and-down career for Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins, who has so much physical talent and is an intriguing NFL prospect.

But it wasn't a great final game for the Sun Devils senior, who couldn't end coach Herm Edwards' first season in Tempe with a win. Instead, they ran into an excellent Fresno State team that followed up its Mountain West Conference championship with a 31-20 Las Vegas Bowl win.

Wilkins completed 19 of 31 passes for just 129 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. More importantly, he turned three Fresno turnovers into just three points in the loss. There's a bright future for ASU with two 4-star quarterbacks coming in, but Wilkins could have drawn up a better finish.

