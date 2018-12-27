Jeison Murillo Discusses 'Dream' Barcelona Move, Lionel Messi in Presentation

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Jeison Murillo described his move to "best club in the world" Barcelona as a dream during his official presentation on Thursday, and also discussed playing alongside Lionel Messi.

The Colombian has joined the Blaugrana on loan from Valencia with an option to buy, according to Los Che's official website. His official presentation took place on Thursday and Murillo explained to reporters what the move means to him, saying: "It's a great sensation and a plus to be at the best club in the world."

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

He also said he's "very happy for the opportunity" and called the transfer "a dream come true." On playing with Messi, he declared "it will be a great advantage and hopefully I can help him and the team to achieve the club's goals."

As shared by Sport English Murillo wants to earn his permanent transfer, which would cost the Catalans €25 million:

The 26-year-old would have seemed an unlikely target a year ago. After stints in Spain with Granada, Cadiz and Las Palmas he had moved to Inter Milan, where he was considered a flop.

A loan to Valencia followed in the 2017-18 campaign and Murillo rediscovered his form, with the switch made permanent this summer. He has rarely featured this season, however, due to a falling out with coach Marcelino. La Liga writer David Cartlidge explained what happened:

Murillo presents a low-risk addition for the Catalans, who were desperate to add to their defensive options. Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen have both struggled with injuries this season, and summer addition Clement Lenglet has so far failed to live up to expectations.

Per AS English it could be some time until Umtiti returns:

Depth was sorely needed and Murillo provides just that. He has ample La Liga experience and should be able to slide into the team straight away if required. The short winter break will help him get settled in.

Murillo will have half a season to convince Barcelona the move was the right one, earning a permanent switch to the Camp Nou with some solid play.