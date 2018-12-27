NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Have Discussed Hawks' Kent Bazemore

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Even though the Houston Rockets have started playing closer to their expectations, general manager Daryl Morey reportedly is exploring moves to upgrade his roster.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets are among the teams that have had discussions about acquiring Kent Bazemore from the Atlanta Hawks.

