Kyle Lowry Underwent Injections on Back Injury, No Timetable for Return

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry remains without a timetable to return after receiving injections last week as he attempts to recover from lingering lower-back soreness.

On Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reported the point guard received the "pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory injections" in New York City. The update comes after Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Sunday the veteran was nearing a return.

"We're coming to the end of it," Nurse said.

Lowry previously missed four games due to a thigh contusion after leading Toronto to a 113-93 win over the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12.

This is the second time in the previous three seasons Lowry has had to miss multiple weeks with an injury. He missed 18 games during the 2016-17 campaign with a broken wrist.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 14.4 points and a career-high 9.8 assists per game for the Raptors.

Even though Lowry is a big piece of the puzzle in Toronto, the front office has done a great job accruing high-ceiling depth on the roster that makes it easier for the team to keep playing at a high level in the Eastern Conference.

Kawhi Leonard will remain the go-to guy for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet will handle the starting point guard role until Lowry is able to return.