Serie A Matches to Be Played This Weekend Despite Inter, Napoli Fan Violence

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed that Serie A matches will be played this weekend despite fan violence marring the clash between Inter Milan and Napoli on Wednesday.

FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (h/t Football Italia) following the match that a suspension of games would be considered after four fans Napoli fans were stabbed in Milan and an Inter supporter was killed after being hit by a van. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was also subjected to racist chants inside the San Siro.

However, Gravina has since said the games will be played as initially scheduled this weekend.

"Football will be played on Saturday," Gravina told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia). "Games will go ahead as planned. The League won't stop."

Milanese police confirmed on Thursday that 35-year-old Daniele Belardinelli was killed after being hit by a van near the San Siro prior to kick-off on Boxing Day, per Ansa.

According to Football Italia, police chief Marcello Cardona said, "There were more than 100 ultras involved in the clashes, among them ones from Varese and Nice."

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters after the game that he requested the match be halted as a result of the abuse aimed at Koulibaly:

The Senegalese defender was sent off after picking up two yellow cards, and Inter grabbed a 1-0 win in stoppage time through Lautaro Martinez's goal. The match was part of the first-ever Boxing Day schedule in the Italian top flight.

All 20 teams will play again on Saturday before the winter break. Inter Milan visit Empoli, while Napoli host Bologna at the San Paolo.