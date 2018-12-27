Donovan Mitchell Unveils Signature D.O.N. Issue #1 Signature Sneaker

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell revealed his first signature shoe Thursday, called the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1.

Adidas Basketball

According to Adidas' official website, Mitchell selected a pair of aspiring sports writers from his high school alma mater, Greenwich Country Day School in Connecticut, to interview him about his new sneakers as part of the announcement.



One of the students, Blaise New, tweeted a photo of the shoes:

Per Adidas, D.O.N. stands for "determination over negativity," and the "Issue #1" portion of the shoe's name is an homage to comic books since Mitchell's "Spida" nickname is, in part, a reference to Spider-Man.

In an interview with New and Rory Ashmeade, Mitchell discussed the importance of making his shoes available to a wide range of people:

"Well, I think the accessibility will be a lot different. We obviously have the Hardens, the Dames and others, but for me, I wanted the shoe to be accessible to all people, both price-wise and color-wise, and I wanted everything to be relatable to the everyday person that can't spend $250 on shoes. I wanted to work with Adidas to find ways to make sure the shoe was accessible to everybody who wants to wear them."

Mitchell also discussed how it feels to know that children around the world are going to be wearing his signature shoe: "I still can't get over the fact that people wear my jersey, so I think it will take a little while to get used to this. It might take a little while for ME to get used to wearing my own shoe, so ... it's going to take a while, but I'm blessed."

Adidas Basketball

The 22-year-old Mitchell is in the midst of his second NBA season after he was selected by the Jazz in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft.

After finishing second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting, Mitchell has averaged 20.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.

According to Mychal Lowman of SLC Dunk, the D.O.N. Issue #1 is set to hit shelves during the third quarter of 2019.