Alberto Moreno Says Jurgen Klopp Hasn't Treated Him Fairly at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno feels as though he has not been treated fairly by manager Jurgen Klopp during his time at the club.

The left-back has fallen behind Andrew Robertson in the pecking order at Anfield, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, there are doubts over his long-term future on Merseyside.

Speaking about his position at Liverpool with Cadena Ser (h/t Football Espana), Moreno said he is unhappy with his situation and how the manager has handled him:

"I do not feel good, that is the truth. I hurt myself giving everything for this team and I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity.

"The situation is normal for a lot of players but simply I did not like the way he (Klopp) has treated me, you can say that. Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs.

"I am in my fifth year here, there is no agreement on a renewal, and in January I am free to listen to any offer."

When Moreno arrived at Liverpool in 2014, he was rated as one of European football's best full-back prospects, having shone for Sevilla and helped them to UEFA Europa League glory. However, he's failed to kick on at Anfield.

His time as a Liverpool player has been littered with defensive errors at key moments. In the Reds' loss to his former side in the 2015-16 Europa League final, Moreno had an awful game, with the Premier League side slumping to a 3-1 loss.

Robertson's arrival in the summer of 2017 further limited Moreno's chances, with the Scotland captain developing into arguably the best left-back in the Premier League:

After the Reds beat Newcastle United on Wednesday to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League, former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft commented on the Scotsman's influence:

Moreno has featured in just two top-flight starts this season, and although he did a decent job in both of those games, there is a significant drop-off in quality when Robertson isn't in the side.

There isn't another natural left-back in the squad aside from those two players, so Klopp surely wouldn't sanction Moreno's departure in January unless there were a replacement lined up; he will not want to leave his squad short of depth with a Premier League title seemingly up for grabs.

Still, Moreno's Liverpool career appears to be edging towards its end, and it will be intriguing to see whether he has many suitors in the coming transfer windows.