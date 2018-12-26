Vontaze Burfict's Latest Concussion Reportedly Could Be Career-Threatening

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 21: Linebacker Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets set on defense against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half on October 21, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict suffered a concussion during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Citing his colleague Katherine Terrell, Schefter reported the latest concussion "could put his career in jeopardy," considering it's the seventh of his career and second of the month.

Terrell noted the additional issues with this type of injury:

Burfict is in his seventh NFL season.

Injuries have been a significant problem for him in this time, as he has failed to play in more than 11 games in any of the past five seasons. 

He has also earned multiple suspensions during this stretch for both on-field play and failed drug tests.

Burfict has missed a total of 10 games because of suspension in his career to go with his $4.2 million worth of fines, per Spotrac.

The 28-year-old also turned heads in a negative way when he shook off a trainer while being brought off the field Sunday, via Dov Kleiman

At his best, Burfict is a Pro Bowl player who led the NFL with 177 total tackles in 2013, his last full season. However, injuries and off-field problems have derailed his career, and it seems he might have played his last game.

Related

    Report: Packers Interview Chuck Pagano

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Packers Interview Chuck Pagano

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Player: Patricia Late to Meetings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Former Player: Patricia Late to Meetings

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Packers Interview Jim Caldwell

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Packers Interview Jim Caldwell

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Norman: Lewan Acted with 'Maximum Disrespect'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Norman: Lewan Acted with 'Maximum Disrespect'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report