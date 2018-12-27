TCU Grinds Out OT Victory vs. California in 2018 Cheez-It Bowl

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Grayson Muehlstein #17 of the TCU Horned Frogs and Sewo Olonilua #33 celebrate a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
TCU salvaged a disappointing season with a 10-7 overtime win over California in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.

Sewo Olonilua rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown to lead the Horned Frogs to victory in a wild matchup Wednesday. The teams combined for nine interceptions and 15 punts, but Jonathan Song helped secure the win with a 27-yard field goal in the first overtime.

Those watching along were certainly enjoying the wildness throughout:

The bowl game, formerly known as the Cactus Bowl, was played at Chase Field in Phoenix as one of two games this postseason played at a baseball stadium (Pinstripe Bowl).

TCU (7-6) avoided a losing record on the season, something the team has only done three times in 19 years under Gary Patterson. California finished with a 7-6 record in the second year under Justin Wilcox.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

