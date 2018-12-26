Former LA Galaxy Coach Sigi Schmid, MLS' Winningest Manager, Dies at 65

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Sigi Schmid, Major League Soccer's all-time leader in managerial wins, died Tuesday at the age of 65.

The family confirmed his death, per Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times, who noted the cause has not been disclosed. At the time of his passing, Schmid was awaiting a heart transplant at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Schmid enjoyed a fantastic coaching career with a host of teams, including the UCLA Bruins, the United States Men's Soccer under-20 team, Seattle Sounders FC, the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Columbus Crew. He won three national titles at UCLA and two MLS Cups with L.A. and Columbus.

Condolences poured in after news of Schmid's death broke. Ex-Galaxy beat writer Fred J. Robledo noted Schmid's gregarious and extroverted nature:

New England Revolution play-by-play announcer Brad Feldman offered strong praise of Schmid's character regardless of his team's outcome:

Per Baxter, former USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann also provided his thoughts on a man who seemed universally loved:

"He was an amazing family person, and his love for soccer was endless. He was like an encyclopedia. He formed soccer in this country like no one else over the last 30 years, at UCLA, in the college world, or by building the success and foundation of the Galaxy, the Columbus Crew and the Seattle Sounders. His brain was always going 200 mph.

"He was such a giver. Sigi leaves us far too early. People like him are very rare in this world: straightforward, giver, passionate, endlessly dedicated to his mission and to his family."

Schmid, Bruce Arena and Steve Sampson are the only three coaches who have won both an MLS Cup and an NCAA title.