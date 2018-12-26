Taylor Heinicke Placed on IR with Injury; Kyle Allen Set to Start vs. Saints

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Kyle Allen will become the third starting quarterback used by the Carolina Panthers this year when they wrap up the 2018 season Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Allen will start after Taylor Heinicke went on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera announced on Dec. 19 that Cam Newton was being shut down for the final two games of the season with an injured shoulder.

Heinicke made his first career start in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. He was injured in the second quarter when defensive tackle Grady Jarrett landed on him during a sack. Allen filled in before Heinicke returned to the game. The 25-year-old Old Dominion product finished 33-of-53 with 274 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M and Houston, Allen signed with the Panthers in May. He had two stints on the practice squad before the team promoted him to the active roster against the Falcons.

Allen went 4-of-4 for 38 yards against the Falcons. His last start came on September 23, 2017, with the University of Houston against Texas Tech.