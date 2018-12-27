Bold Predictions for NFL Free Agency

3 of 8

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As multiple teams search for quarterbacks this offseason, Teddy Bridgewater will be the most intriguing free agent available.

The 26-year-old was well on his way to becoming the Minnesota Vikings' franchise signal-caller before he suffered a devastating knee injury. He also played well for the New York Jets in limited opportunities this preseason. Since the New Orleans Saints clinched home-field advantage in the NFC on Sunday, Bridgewater figures to play most if not all of their regular-season finale as well, according to The Athletic's Larry Holder.

Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers will serve as Bridgewater's showcase before he enters free agency. He'll have the option to remain in New Orleans if he's willing to wait for Brees to retire, but he may entertain other possibilities.

A return to his hometown of Miami might sound too good to be true. However, the Miami Dolphins have reached the point where Ryan Tannehill's standing as the starter has grown tenuous.

"Everybody is always going to blame the quarterback," Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said after his team's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Safid Deen. "We just need everybody doing their job, then you can really evaluate the quarterback. We haven't had the consistency we need on offense to look at what Ryan really is. Nobody helps him, then he starts to try to do more than he should, and that hurts him."

Gase's excuses only make matters worse. Tannehill is not the type of quarterback who can carry or elevate an offense. If the Dolphins don't know who he is, that's on the organization, not Tannehill or his teammates.

With the Dolphins expected to select in the middle of the first round in April, signing a young, high-upside quarterback in free agency is a smarter approach than hoping one falls into their laps during the draft.