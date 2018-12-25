Rusev Stuns Shinsuke Nakamura to Win US Title on WWE SmackDown Live

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com

Rusev has had a good Christmas Day, winning the United States championship with a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown Live.

The Bulgarian Lion hit his opponent with a Machka Kick before ending it with a three-count.

This action also took place on Rusev's birthday, as he turned 33 years old on Tuesday. This has followed a trend of notable stars winning a title on their birthdays:

Rusev had a chance at the U.S. title at WWE Crown Jewel in November but couldn't take advantage of his opportunity as Nakamura defended his belt with a win. The rematch was a different story as a surprising pin caused the championship to change hands.

Nakamura had the title since July but looks like he will go into 2019 without a belt.

