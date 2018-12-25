Rusev Stuns Shinsuke Nakamura to Win US Title on WWE SmackDown Live

Rusev Stuns Shinsuke Nakamura to Win US Title on WWE SmackDown LiveDecember 26, 2018
Rusev has had a good Christmas Day, winning the United States championship with a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown Live.
WWE @WWE
RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! RUSEV DAY! @RusevBUL is your NEWWWWW #USChampion on #SDLive! https://t.co/ExKh7mxBaT
WWE @WWE
These two men are giving THEIR ALL as @RusevBUL & @ShinsukeN battle over the #USTitle on #SDLive! @LanaWWE https://t.co/kZnBiq7kXG
The Bulgarian Lion hit his opponent with a Machka Kick before ending it with a three-count.
This action also took place on Rusev's birthday, as he turned 33 years old on Tuesday. This has followed a trend of notable stars winning a title on their birthdays:
WWE Stats & Info @WWEStats
Notable @WWE Superstars whose championship reigns began on their birthday: - Dec. 25, 2018: @RusevBUL (US Title) - Jan. 20, 2018: @WWESheamus (Raw Tag) - Aug. 17, 2014: @RealPaigeWWE (Divas) - Feb. 8, 2010: @WWETheBigShow (Unified Tag) #RusevDay #SDLive
Rusev had a chance at the U.S. title at WWE Crown Jewel in November but couldn't take advantage of his opportunity as Nakamura defended his belt with a win. The rematch was a different story as a surprising pin caused the championship to change hands.
Nakamura had the title since July but looks like he will go into 2019 without a belt.
Smackdown Recap, Grades and Reaction