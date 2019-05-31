5-Star WR Prospect Julian Fleming Commits to Ohio State over Penn State

Photo credit: 247Sports.

The Ohio State Buckeyes received a big boost to their 2020 recruiting class when 5-star wide receiver Julian Fleming committed Friday.

The Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pennsylvania) star announced his decision via a video on Twitter:



Prior to committing to Ohio State, Flowe was being recruited by the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State.



247Sports ranks Fleming as the top wideout and the No. 6 overall prospect in his class. With this latest commitment, the Buckeyes now have the 11th-ranked recruiting class for 2020.

It's easy to see why the 6'2", 199-pound receiver is the top-ranked player at his position when watching his MaxPreps highlight reel:

That combination of size, speed and hands should be a nice boost to the OSU passing attack.

It appeared early on that the hometown Nittany Lions had the edge on the recruiting trail, but Fleming made it clear that playing close to home wasn't his top priority.

"I mean people just assume [Penn State] because I've been there," Fleming told Letterman Row's Birm in October 2018. "It's just close to home. Ultimately, it's gonna be where I can get most developed and hopefully make a career out of football."

That just happened to land him in Columbus.

The Buckeyes' chances were helped by the fact that Fleming developed a bond with receivers coach and former NFL wideout Brian Hartline.

"It went well," Fleming said of a visit with Hartline, per Birm. "He's a great guy with a lot of knowledge and he knows how to make it to the NFL. We have developed a great relationship. His message is pretty similar to other coaches, it's just 'stay humble, work hard.'"

Ohio State has had one of the top offenses in the nation for years, putting its passing attack on full display in 2018. As a result, it became an attractive option for receiving recruits looking to be heavily involved in the offense.

It certainly didn't hurt that the Buckeyes contend for a national championship on an annual basis. Ohio State has a pair of College Football Playoff appearances, winning a title in the process. Not to mention the Scarlet and Gray repeated as Big Ten champs in 2017-18, narrowly missing out on the CFP in each season.

There will be no shortage of hype in Columbus as Ohio State fans await Fleming's arrival. And when he does finally step on campus, he could become an instant playmaker on the outside for the Buckeyes.