Pete Carroll, Seahawks Agree to Contract Extension Through 2021 Season

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Head coach Pete Carroll helped the Seattle Seahawks clinch a playoff spot Sunday and signed a contract extension Monday.

According to John Boyle of the team's official website, the Seahawks and Carroll agreed to an extension that will keep him in Seattle through the 2021 campaign. Boyle noted that would mark Carroll's 12th season with the franchise, surpassing Mike Holmgren's 10 as the longest coaching tenure in Seahawks history.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing a source, reported Carroll's contract "is worth more than $11 million per year." Rapoport added that Carroll is "one of the highest-paid coaches in the game."

"I am excited to announce that we have extended head coach Pete Carroll through the 2021 season," Jody Allen, Seahawks chair and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, said. "This will continue the championship culture that we have created in Seattle."

Carroll said: "So grateful to Jody and the organization. I love this team and couldn't be more proud to represent the 12s."

The Seahawks hired him prior to the 2010 campaign, and they have enjoyed an extended period of success ever since. This season will mark the seventh time in nine years the NFC West squad reaches the playoffs, and it has won four division titles during his tenure.

Carroll also led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, winning the first one against the Denver Broncos and losing the next to the New England Patriots.

While many questioned his decision to throw instead of run near the goal line on Seattle's final possession in that Super Bowl loss after Russell Wilson was intercepted, his 88-54-1 record during his time with the team stands out.

Carroll already became the winningest coach in team history earlier this year with a victory over the Oakland Raiders and will have plenty of chances to add to his total following this extension.