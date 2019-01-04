Army All-American Bowl 2019: Predicting Where Every Uncommitted Player Will Sign

15 of 15

Diwun Black (Committed to Florida)

4-star Inside Linebacker

High School, Hometown: Osceola High School, Kissimmee, Florida

Size: 6'3.5", 216 pounds

It looks like the days of the Gators grabbing stud front-seven players to outfit their defense are back. Coordinator Todd Grantham had great luck on the recruiting trail, especially on the second level, though Black, the jewel of that group, has yet to sign.

He's been committed to UF for a long time, though, and it would be a surprise if he went anywhere else.

Prediction: Florida

Nick Cross (Committed to Florida State)

4-star Safety

High School, Hometown: DeMatha Catholic School, Hyattsville, Maryland

Size: 6'1", 207 pounds

While Florida State doesn't have a ton of worry right now, it's noteworthy that Cross didn't go ahead and sign. Even if his goal was to wait until February all along, other schools are coming his way, and he's still taking visits.

It's a big deal for Maryland that new coach Mike Locksley hired Cross' former high school coach on his new staff, and if the Terrapins come after him, they could keep Cross at home. This is a flip watch.

Prediction: Maryland

Quashon Fuller (Committed to Florida State)

4-star Strong-side Defensive End

High School, Hometown: Lehigh Senior High School, Lehigh Acres, Florida

Size: 6'3.5", 277 pounds

Another prospect in coach Willie Taggart's class who elected not to sign early is big defensive lineman Fuller. While he's still taking visits and anything can happen, he seems solid right now despite evaluating options, and the guess here is the Seminoles wind up with him in their class.

Auburn and Florida are coming after him, though.

Prediction: Florida State

Puka Nacua (Committed to USC)

4-star Wide Receiver

High School, Hometown: Orem High School, Orem, Utah

Size: 6'2", 190 pounds

While Nacua is a prospect anybody in the country would be happy to have, he's currently committed to the USC Trojans. Will he stay that way? In-state Utah and BYU are both trying extremely hard to flip him, and Nacua is at least listening.

Nacua broke the state touchdown reception record with 26 in 2019, and he has an older brother (Kai) who played safety at BYU and another (Samson) who plays receiver at Utah right now. While it looks like the Cougars are a long shot, the Utes are right there with USC. It could go either way, but blood wins in the end.

Prediction: Utah

Doug Nester (Committed to Ohio State)

4-star Offensive Guard

High School, Hometown: Spring Valley High School, Huntington, West Virginia

Size: 6'6.5", 314 pounds

The Huntington native has been committed to the Buckeyes for a while now, but after Urban Meyer stepped down, Nester wanted to continue to develop a relationship with new coach Ryan Day. While Penn State hosted him on a visit and is a major contender, the guess here is Ohio State will solidify the relationship.

It's hard to envision Nester anywhere other than Columbus.

Prediction: Ohio State

Byron Young (Committed to Alabama)

4-star Strong-side Defensive End

High School, Hometown: West Jones High School, Laurel, Mississippi

Size: 6'4", 285 pounds

It's always difficult to pull prospects out of the Magnolia State, and though Nick Saban has done as well as anybody in getting them, it's a warning sign when a commitment doesn't sign in the early period. That was the case with jumbo lineman Byron Young.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss, as well as LSU, are both heavily involved here, and the prediction is he'll flip to one of the two instate schools. He told AL.com's Josh Bean he was "pretty solid" but "things can change."

Prediction: Ole Miss