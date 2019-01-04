Army All-American Bowl 2019: Predicting Where Every Uncommitted Player Will Sign

Army All-American Bowl 2019: Predicting Where Every Uncommitted Player Will SignJanuary 4, 2019
The holidays are over, and so is college football's bowl season. What better way to spend the next few days than to look ahead at the stars of tomorrow as recruiting hits its full swing?
The U.S. Army All-American Bowl will kick off January 5. It features some of the nation's top talents who will be all over your television screens a year from now.
With stars like Jadon Haselwood, Bru McCoy, Kyle Ford, Chris Steele, Khris Bogle, Marcus Banks and David Bell set to announce their collegiate destinations during the NBC telecast, the game is going to be jam-packed with recruiting news and showcases.
Though the USC Trojans may have been considered losers in the early signing period, they are far from finished with this year's class. After Saturday, that group could look a lot more like the USC we're used to.
Studs such as McCoy, Ford, Steele and Enokk Vimahi have the Trojans among their finalists. A few even favor coach Clay Helton's team. Other perennial powerhouses could pop up during the game and afterward as well, with several marquee SEC programs, Notre Dame, Washington and others sitting pretty for top prospects.
With the new early signing period, this stage of recruiting season isn't what it used to be. But there are still several prospects in the game who've not yet inked with a college program. Let's make some predictions for where all the uncommitted prospects in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl will land.
Marcus Banks: 4-Star Cornerback
High School, Hometown: Dekaney High School, Houston, Texas
When you're thinking of the long, lanky, athletic cornerbacks you need to compete in the SEC, Marcus Banks (6'0", 170 lbs) fits the profile.
He can do it all, and while a lot of the top programs in the nation have come calling—such as LSU (where he was formerly committed), Alabama, Florida and Florida State—it looks like it's a toss-up between Alabama and Texas A&M at this point.
The guess here is the Crimson Tide are going to swoop in and be the late choice, despite all the early indications he would wind up in College Station.
Banks would make the richest program (and best recruiting class in the country) even richer. He has exactly the kind of skill set Nick Saban is used to turning into All-Americans and high draft picks.
"(Banks) has all-star playing ability, but he also has all-star character," Dekaney head football coach Anthony Williams told the Houston Chronicle's Alvaro Montano. "I've known him since he was in the fifth grade, and his dad was a real close friend of mine. I had no idea back then that he would leave this kind of impact on this school, but it’s been a blessing to coach him. He's really worked hard for this."
Banks may be a little on the thin side as a collegian, so it's important he stays at cornerback. He has very high upside if he develops the way he should, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will help advance him quickly.
This would be a big loss for Jimbo Fisher's Aggies.
Prediction: Alabama
David Bell: 4-Star Wide Receiver
High School, Hometown: Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Indiana
This season wasn't the monumental step forward at Purdue that coach Jeff Brohm hoped for, but the Boilermakers are back in their second consecutive bowl game after a rocky start to the year.
They also upset Ohio State in West Lafayette, so things are looking up.
It would be yet another win for the Boilermakers if they can convince 4-star receiver David Bell to play for them, which looks likely. The silky-smooth receiver finished his senior year with 85 catches for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Though teams like Penn State and Ohio State are interested, this looks like a future win for Brohm as Purdue has made him a priority, where the other elite programs have not.
Bell doesn't have elite speed, but he does a lot of things right and comes from a winning program. He'll fit right into an offense that showcased freshman Rondale Moore in 2018.
Bell had to be encouraged by how Brohm got the ball in Moore's hands, and he's actually a great complement to the rising sophomore. It's also a boost for Purdue recruiting that Brohm didn't head to Louisville, his alma mater. He's obviously committed.
Look for Bell to follow up soon, too. He's pegged to announce during the game.
Prediction: Purdue
Khris Bogle: 4-Star Weak-Side Defensive End
High School, Hometown: Cardinal Gibbons High School, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale defensive end Khris Bogle is one of the most talented uncommitted defensive front-seven players in the nation. He also could slide nicely into a pass-rushing outside linebacker position.
He has extremely long arms and a projectable frame, and 247Sports reporter Chance Linton compares him to former LSU standout and current Seattle Seahawks pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo. He has a huge upside and will make one team very happy.
Virtually everybody in the nation covets Bogle, who narrowed his final four recently and will choose during the game between hometown Miami, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. Early in the process, he showed the Vols a ton of love, but this feels like he'll ultimately make a decision between the Hurricanes and the Tide.
Bogle's mother has been a major influence on him throughout the recruiting grind, and with coach Mark Richt retiring and former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz hired to replace him, the Hurricanes must feel very good about swaying things back in their direction.
The Hurricanes' class fell apart under Richt, and Diaz heading to Temple to be the head coach really hurt. He developed a great relationship with Bogle throughout the process, so now that he's back after roughly 17 minutes with the Owls, Bogle is exactly the kind of recruiting victory he needs.
You can never count Alabama out of battles like this. The Crimson Tide and Nick Saban have a habit of making a few of these shocking, out-of-nowhere flips every year, and Bogle would fit that bill. But Diaz's presence makes this a battle in which Miami should get a slight nod.
Prediction: Miami
McKel Broussard: 3-Star Wide Receiver
High School, Hometown: Notre Dame High School, Sherman Oaks, California
Every year, it seems, there is a sleeper prospect without a big offer sheet who shows up and shows out in one of the All-America games.
Could this year's candidate be McKel Broussard?
You can't find a lot of information on the player, and that's because he is a self-proclaimed late bloomer who hasn't participated in a lot of camps. He has just three offers from Rice, Eastern Washington and Florida Atlantic, and that isn't exactly the list of interests you'd normally see.
According to an article from 247Sports' Brandon Huffman, others such as Boise State, Mississippi State, Texas and UCLA have at least expressed interest.
Among those, the Broncos and the Bruins look like the most intriguing options who could have the perfect blend of need and space in the class. Huffman noted Broussard's father, Duane, is an assistant coach for UCLA, so those family ties to the athletic department in Westwood could come in handy.
There's no current offer from Chip Kelly's program, but the Bruins are struggling on the recruiting trail right now. If Broussard uses this game as a catapult onto the tips of national recruiters' tongues, look for the Bruins to jump in.
If not, he may wind up with the Rice Owls. But let's take a gamble on a sleeper like Broussard that he breaks out and starts drawing more interest.
Prediction: UCLA
Kyle Ford: 5-Star Wide Receiver
High School, Hometown: Orange Lutheran High School, Orange, California
There have been several big-time recruiting battles over the past few years between Washington and USC since Chris Petersen got to Seattle, and more abound this year.
One of the biggest is Kyle Ford, a physical specimen at receiver who compares favorably to former Trojans standout and current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to 247Sports' Chance Linton. Though Ford isn't the most polished route-runner, he has quality speed and all the tools.
USC is a definite possibility for the California native, but this has been a strong year on the recruiting trail for U-Dub. The Huskies could pluck Ford out of the state, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Trojans coach Clay Helton.
Helton's pickup of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury could help USC win the close race for Ford's signature. Right now, most think it would be a shocker if he went anywhere other than the Huskies.
Orange Lutheran's coach is former Boise State standout Austin Pettis, who Petersen coached with the Broncos. He's also the cousin of former Washington standout receiver Dante Pettis. This one feels like it's going to be the Trojans or Huskies and not the third finalist, Oregon.
Those two ties could make Washington tough to beat. But this just feels like one of those battles the Trojans win in the end.
Prediction: USC
Isaiah Foskey: 4-Star Defensive End
High School, Hometown: De La Salle High School, Concord, California
One of the biggest upsets of the late signing period would be if defensive end Isaiah Foskey went anywhere other than Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have that much momentum in the race for one of the biggest impact players remaining in the class.
The athletic Foskey is a pick to put on a show in any game, and he can do so on either side of the ball. Some programs want him to play tight end on the next level, but he's likely going to stick on defense, where he could be a force right away for the Irish.
These are the types of recruiting battles coach Brian Kelly must continue to win if he wants to stay in the College Football Playoff picture each year. Foskey's other finalists include Ohio State, Michigan, Washington and California, so leaving the West Coast doesn't appear to be a big deal to him.
The Irish have a rich history of landing studs from the West Coast, and Foskey could continue that. He would join Nana Osafo-Mensah, Jacob Lacey, Howard Cross and Hunter Spears in a loaded D-line class for coach Mike Elston.
"I'm the most excited guy in the building today because we signed four defensive linemen, several state champions out of the group and it’s just an exciting time to add to our culture at the defensive line with great talent and skill players, but also guys that will represent Notre Dame in the way off the field and in the classroom," Elston told 247Sports' Tom Loy on national signing day.
He's going to be ecstatic when they close the deal on Foskey, too.
Prediction: Notre Dame
Jadon Haselwood: 5-Star Wide Receiver
High School, Hometown: Cedar Grove School, Ellenwood, Georgia
Decommitments are a part of recruiting, but when Georgia high school star Jadon Haselwood cut off his pledge to the home-state Bulldogs, it was a bit of a surprise. Especially considering just how incredible UGA coach Kirby Smart has been on the trail the past three years.
What is even more surprising is Haselwood still may not wind up with Georgia.
He's expected to announce his choice during the U.S. Army All-America Bowl, and it looks like the Oklahoma Sooners may have some momentum. It would be a surprise if the smooth receiver from loaded program Cedar Grove chose anybody but UGA, OU or Miami.
But he seems intrigued by playing for coach Lincoln Riley.
If Haselwood winds up following the recent buzz and signs with OU, he'd join Trejan Bridges, Austin Stogner and Theo Wease as pass-catchers for elite quarterback Spencer Rattler.
It's a group that, with Haselwood, could "create maybe the best receiving corps in the country in this recruiting class," 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons told Sam Hellman.
Haselwood is a physical kid who has a great frame for his size and is athletic enough to play on either side of the ball. It looks like he'd be an offensive matchup nightmare, though, and if he heads to Sooner Country, there's little chance he'd wind up on defense.
You can't count out Georgia, either. The Bulldogs are right in the thick of this, and it could go either way. But considering Haselwood's friendship with Justin Fields and the fact that Fields isn't going to be a Dawg, this looks to be trending elsewhere.
Prediction: Oklahoma
Bru McCoy: 5-Star Wide Receiver
High School, Hometown: Mater Dei School, Santa Ana, Calfornia
If you're looking at the Southern Cal commitment list with a "how did this happen?" look on your face, just wait until February 6.
Actually, you may just need to wait until Sunday.
The Trojans could add a slew of commitments in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and a few of those would help replenish a stable of wide receivers to go along with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns.
As already mentioned, the battle for Kyle Ford's signature could go either way between Washington and USC. It would not be a surprise if the Trojans were the choice on Saturday. What would be a shocker, however, is if Bru McCoy picked anybody other than USC.
Helton and Co. have a pipeline to Mater Dei, where quarterback J.T. Daniels and St. Brown both played. The latest dynamic playmaker to come out of that powerhouse is McCoy, who can play a number of positions but looks like he'll start his career on the offensive side of the ball.
Though Texas is right in the mix and has done a good job recruiting him, McCoy looks earmarked for USC. His commitment will provide a monumental boost to a class that sputtered a bit in the early signing period.
New offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will help Helton add some very nice pieces down the stretch, and McCoy will wind up being a puzzle piece around which to build. Even with a loaded receiving corps, he's good enough to break into the rotation right away.
Prediction: Texas
Noa Pola-Gates: 4-Star Safety
High School, Hometown: Williams Field High School, Gilbert, Arizona
For a long time, it looked like Noa Pola-Gates would wind up playing away from his Arizona home for either the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Oregon Ducks.
But if you read between the lines of his comments to Arizona Republic reporter Richard Obert, it sounds like those programs—which just happen to have two of the top commit lists in the nation in rapidly filling classes—wanted an early answer from the defender.
He wasn't ready to give them one.
"Almost every school has put the pressure on real thick," Pola-Gates told Obert. "My final three have given me the space to do this on my terms and not rush."
That trio of schools is Nebraska, USC and Arizona State. Though Pola-Gates has the longest relationship with the Cornhuskers and Scott Frost, who made him a priority throughout the cycle, that doesn't mean he's a lock to go to the Midwest.
Frost is recruiting well in his first full class with the Huskers, and USC will turn up the pressure, too. It's always hard to tell a blue-blood school like Southern Cal "no" when it really wants you.
But the sleeper here is coach Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils, who quietly pieced together a class that ranks 30th and could continue to move up, especially if they get some guys like Pola-Gates.
This one is a true toss-up, and Nola-Gates doesn't sound like he has his mind made up yet, but the guess here is ASU keeps him home.
Prediction: Arizona State
Chris Steele: 4-Star Cornerback
High School, Hometown: St. John Bosco Preparatory Academy, Bellflower, California
One of the best press corners in the nation may wind up leaving California to play his college football.
One-time USC pledge Chris Steele backed off his commitment to the Trojans once things started sliding downhill in 2018, and though he hasn't eliminated them from the race for his signature, there has to be some level of discomfort with Clay Helton's job security. Otherwise, he'd still be committed.
That leads one to believe Steele is going in another direction. That could mean northward to coach Mario Cristobal's Oregon Ducks, who would be thrilled to add him to a class that is already loaded.
But the best guess right now is Steele will wind up in the SEC. The Florida Gators have done a great job recruiting Steele, making him a priority very early in coach Dan Mullen's tenure in Gainesville. He has visited the Swamp multiple times and always seems to give the Gators high marks.
"They have an opportunity to come in and learn from Coach Mullen, and Coach [Todd] Grantham and get in their spring ball on day 1," Steele told 247Sports' Blake Alderman. "They said I can be out there running with the first group if I work hard, but that is up to me to keep that job and earn it. I control my destiny there."
A sleeper in this race could be South Carolina, where elite quarterback signee Ryan Hilinski is trying to recruit Steele to Columbia to play with him.
Who wouldn't want a versatile defender who looks great at corner but could add to his 190-pound frame and grow into a safety?
USC is absolutely is a threat to keep him home, and Oregon is right there, too. But Steele seems enthralled with the possibility of being a centerpiece of Mullen's class, so the prediction is UF steals him.
Prediction: Florida
Tyrique Stevenson: 4-Star Cornerback
High School, Hometown: Miami Southridge High School, Homestead, Florida
When you look at how many players Mark Richt lost at Miami from what was shaping up to be a stellar class, you see all the other fantastic players around the area who are up in the air about joining the Hurricanes. It's easy to understand why everybody around recruiting circles is talking about missed opportunities.
If "The U" is ever truly going to get back, it can't swing and largely miss like it's done this year.
Another prospect who looks like he could leave the area is Southridge High School phenom Tyrique Stevenson, one of the best and most athletic all-around defensive backs in the nation.
Georgia likes him as a do-it-all, Minkah Fitzpatrick-type prospect, and that's why he's listening hard to coach Kirby Smart. This looks like one of those battles Richt may lose to his old school.
Though Stevenson didn't sign in the early session, giving Miami a chance to make up some ground, he has a strong relationship with lead UGA recruiter James Coley, who has strong ties in Florida from his days with the Seminoles.
But with Manny Diaz back as the head coach, could that give Miami the advantage? Right now, it's hard to see anybody overtaking Georgia, but this certainly makes things interesting. It wouldn't be surprising if he stayed at home, but I'm leaning slightly toward to the SEC for the elite playmaker.
Stevenson is a different kind of player than what UGA has, and there's a strong chance the Dawgs will add him to their already-loaded haul.
Prediction: Georgia
Henry To'oto'o: 4-Star Outside Linebacker
High School, Hometown: De La Salle High School, Concord, California
It's tough to pull coveted recruits from California to other parts of the country. Only a handful of schools do it successfully.
Nick Saban's Crimson Tide is one of those schools, and they're right at the top for Henry To'oto'o, yet another elite defensive playmaker from historic high school powerhouse De La Salle High School in Concord.
It's tough to get a read on To'oto'o, though. He's a fierce, hard-hitting grinder on the second level who has a great mixture of talent and instincts. He's always around the ball on film, and he is probably going to announce in conjunction with buddy and teammate Isaiah Foskey.
Right now, it looks like Alabama is in the driver's seat for his pledge, thanks to To'oto'o's relationship with Tide defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Lupoi has deep ties with lots of coaches on the West Coast after his many years as an assistant out there.
Tennessee and Utah are trailing, and neither is out of the picture just yet. To'oto'o is intrigued by the Vols and is expected to take an official visit to Knoxville in January. Coach Jeremy Pruitt and especially former Vols and De La Salle linebacker standout Kevin Simon, who is now on UT's staff, are building trust.
To'oto'o already has taken an official visit to Utah, and the Utes are up there, too. But this is looking like an SEC battle, and Alabama has done a great job of working him so far. The Tide don't have many spots, but they've likely got one reserved for To'oto'o.
Prediction: Alabama
Asa Turner: 4-Star Athlete
High School, Hometown: Carlsbad High School, Carlsbad, California
One of the most intriguing athletes who's yet to pick a school is long-time Washington Huskies commitment Asa Turner, who had been heavily recruited by Notre Dame for months leading up to the early signing period.
When Turner didn't sign with the Huskies, it seemed to indicate he was keeping the door open for Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish. Now, it's just a matter of whether they can seal the deal.
It looks like a two-team race for the athletic Carlsbad, California, native who should probably play safety or grow into an outside linebacker on the next level.
If you're Washington coach Chris Petersen, you've got to be sweating this news, especially considering he was in the bag for a long time and now, all of a sudden, he's unsure. But U-Dub is still much closer to his California home, and though the Irish have given him something to think about, a flip isn't a done deal.
Turner sounds truly torn right now, and it could go either way. But a lot of times, when kids are on the fence about a decision, they stick with the one they made the first time around. The coin-flip guess here is he sticks with the Huskies.
Prediction: Washington
Enokk Vimahi: 4-Star Offensive Guard
High School, Hometown: Kahuku High School, Kahuku, Hawaii
Every year, you can count on the islands of Hawaii to produce some elite-caliber college football talent. One of the best from the state this year is big, athletic 4-star offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi, who likely projects as an interior prospect on the next level.
A lot of the nation's top programs such as Utah, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Washington and USC prioritized the prospect, but a flurry of 247Sports Crystal Ball picks went in for the Trojans following his December official visit.
On one hand, that's got to be a good sign for coach Clay Helton's program. But when a late enrollee visits that early, there are still other opportunities to sway him, and Vimahi has other OVs scheduled in January.
Still, it's hard to see this one going any direction other than Southern Cal. The program has historically good luck recruiting kids from Hawaii, and they have a need for offensive linemen to help protect quarterback J.T. Daniels on what looks like a green-but-growing offense.
Vimahi seems open to being a part of it.
Chance Linton of 247Sports says USC is "trending" for the athletic lineman, and with his huge frame, he could hold 330 pounds down the road. It would be a coup to land a lineman with Vimahi's upside.
Prediction: USC
Committed but Unsigned Prospects
Diwun Black (Committed to Florida)
High School, Hometown: Osceola High School, Kissimmee, Florida
Size: 6'3.5", 216 pounds
It looks like the days of the Gators grabbing stud front-seven players to outfit their defense are back. Coordinator Todd Grantham had great luck on the recruiting trail, especially on the second level, though Black, the jewel of that group, has yet to sign.
He's been committed to UF for a long time, though, and it would be a surprise if he went anywhere else.
Prediction: Florida
Nick Cross (Committed to Florida State)
High School, Hometown: DeMatha Catholic School, Hyattsville, Maryland
Size: 6'1", 207 pounds
While Florida State doesn't have a ton of worry right now, it's noteworthy that Cross didn't go ahead and sign. Even if his goal was to wait until February all along, other schools are coming his way, and he's still taking visits.
It's a big deal for Maryland that new coach Mike Locksley hired Cross' former high school coach on his new staff, and if the Terrapins come after him, they could keep Cross at home. This is a flip watch.
Prediction: Maryland
Quashon Fuller (Committed to Florida State)
4-star Strong-side Defensive End
High School, Hometown: Lehigh Senior High School, Lehigh Acres, Florida
Size: 6'3.5", 277 pounds
Another prospect in coach Willie Taggart's class who elected not to sign early is big defensive lineman Fuller. While he's still taking visits and anything can happen, he seems solid right now despite evaluating options, and the guess here is the Seminoles wind up with him in their class.
Auburn and Florida are coming after him, though.
Prediction: Florida State
Puka Nacua (Committed to USC)
High School, Hometown: Orem High School, Orem, Utah
Size: 6'2", 190 pounds
While Nacua is a prospect anybody in the country would be happy to have, he's currently committed to the USC Trojans. Will he stay that way? In-state Utah and BYU are both trying extremely hard to flip him, and Nacua is at least listening.
Nacua broke the state touchdown reception record with 26 in 2019, and he has an older brother (Kai) who played safety at BYU and another (Samson) who plays receiver at Utah right now. While it looks like the Cougars are a long shot, the Utes are right there with USC. It could go either way, but blood wins in the end.
Prediction: Utah
Doug Nester (Committed to Ohio State)
High School, Hometown: Spring Valley High School, Huntington, West Virginia
Size: 6'6.5", 314 pounds
The Huntington native has been committed to the Buckeyes for a while now, but after Urban Meyer stepped down, Nester wanted to continue to develop a relationship with new coach Ryan Day. While Penn State hosted him on a visit and is a major contender, the guess here is Ohio State will solidify the relationship.
It's hard to envision Nester anywhere other than Columbus.
Prediction: Ohio State
Byron Young (Committed to Alabama)
4-star Strong-side Defensive End
High School, Hometown: West Jones High School, Laurel, Mississippi
Size: 6'4", 285 pounds
It's always difficult to pull prospects out of the Magnolia State, and though Nick Saban has done as well as anybody in getting them, it's a warning sign when a commitment doesn't sign in the early period. That was the case with jumbo lineman Byron Young.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss, as well as LSU, are both heavily involved here, and the prediction is he'll flip to one of the two instate schools. He told AL.com's Josh Bean he was "pretty solid" but "things can change."
Prediction: Ole Miss