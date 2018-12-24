AP College Basketball Poll 2018: Complete Week 8 Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2018: Complete Week 8 Rankings ReleasedDecember 24, 2018
Duke has once again ascended to the nation's No. 1 ranking.
The Blue Devils replaced the Kansas Jayhawks atop the latest Associated Press poll and are followed by the Michigan Wolverines, who leap-frogged the Tennessee Volunteers to take the No. 2 spot. Tennessee sits at No. 3, while Virginia and Kansas round out the Top Five.
Here's how the entire poll played out:
1. Duke
2. Michigan
3. Tennessee
4. Virginia
5. Kansas
6. Nevada
7. Gonzaga
8. Michigan State
9. Florida State
10. Virginia Tech
11. Texas Tech
12. Auburn
13. Ohio State
14. North Carolina
15. Wisconsin
16. Kentucky
17. Arizona State
18. Marquette
19. Mississippi State
20. NC State
21. Buffalo
22. Houston
23. Indiana
24. Iowa
25. Oklahoma
