AP College Basketball Poll 2018: Complete Week 8 Rankings Released

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 20: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils concentrates at the free-throw line against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

Duke has once again ascended to the nation's No. 1 ranking.

The Blue Devils replaced the Kansas Jayhawks atop the latest Associated Press poll and are followed by the Michigan Wolverines, who leap-frogged the Tennessee Volunteers to take the No. 2 spot. Tennessee sits at No. 3, while Virginia and Kansas round out the Top Five.

Here's how the entire poll played out:

1. Duke

2. Michigan

3. Tennessee

4. Virginia

5. Kansas

6. Nevada

7. Gonzaga

8. Michigan State

9. Florida State

10. Virginia Tech

11. Texas Tech

12. Auburn

13. Ohio State

14. North Carolina

15. Wisconsin

16. Kentucky

17. Arizona State

18. Marquette

19. Mississippi State

20. NC State

21. Buffalo

22. Houston

23. Indiana

24. Iowa

25. Oklahoma

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

