AP College Basketball Poll 2018: Complete Week 8 Rankings Released

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke has once again ascended to the nation's No. 1 ranking.

The Blue Devils replaced the Kansas Jayhawks atop the latest Associated Press poll and are followed by the Michigan Wolverines, who leap-frogged the Tennessee Volunteers to take the No. 2 spot. Tennessee sits at No. 3, while Virginia and Kansas round out the Top Five.

Here's how the entire poll played out:

1. Duke

2. Michigan

3. Tennessee

4. Virginia

5. Kansas

6. Nevada

7. Gonzaga

8. Michigan State

9. Florida State

10. Virginia Tech

11. Texas Tech

12. Auburn

13. Ohio State

14. North Carolina

15. Wisconsin

16. Kentucky

17. Arizona State

18. Marquette

19. Mississippi State

20. NC State

21. Buffalo

22. Houston

23. Indiana

24. Iowa

25. Oklahoma

