10 Big Storylines to Watch in the January Transfer Window

The most exciting part of any new year is the January transfer window—a time when fans are given fresh hope that their side sign a quality player to turn around their campaign or push them closer to glory.

Because of its timing, midway through the major European season, many elite sides shy away from doing big business. Panic buys are rarely a good idea and even spending cash on a proven star can prove tricky if they do not bed in quickly.

Loan deals will be most commonplace, but some big names will be involved in deals—and that's what keeps us on the edge of our seats, TV remote in hand and finger on the laptop's refresh button.

Here's an early look at some of the business going on behind the scenes...