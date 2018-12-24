Jurgen Klopp Talks January Transfers, Injuries Ahead of Liverpool vs. Newcastle

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will only dip into the January transfer market if their injury situation gets worse, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German did not rule out the possibility of making additions next month, but the Reds aren't planning to do so, per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo:

Last January, the Reds brought in Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman has helped Liverpool top the Premier League table at Christmas with 48 points, four clear of Manchester City, having conceded just seven goals all season.

With Liverpool leading the title push this time around, it seems Klopp does not feel the need to strengthen further for the sake of it.

He isn't too concerned about Liverpool's injury situation, either, despite Joe Gomez and Joel Matip being out injured.

"We have two injured centre-halves, so we already don't have too many options," he said, per Doyle. "Millie [James Milner] is versatile, but there aren't a lot of players who can play in that many positions. But the situation is really OK."

What's more, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita are on their way back ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Anfield on Wednesday:

The pair will be a welcome boost to the Reds if they're able to feature against the Magpies.

Newcastle are managed by former Reds boss Rafa Benitez, and Klopp is anticipating his side will come up against a resolute defence set up by the Spaniard:

The Magpies have conceded just seven times away from home this season, but Liverpool have Mohamed Salah to call upon up front to help them breach the Magpie defence.

There were doubts as to whether he could replicate his stunning haul of 44 goals last season. While he's not on course to reach that tally this time around, he has scored 14 goals in all competitions in 25 matches.

Klopp discussed the Egyptian, who began the campaign still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in last season's UEFA Champions League final:

Now back to fitness and form, Salah can make the difference for Liverpool on Boxing Day.

At the other end, Newcastle have also only scored seven goals on the road, so it's difficult to see them causing Liverpool a great many problems.

The Reds have a good chance to continue their title charge with another win.