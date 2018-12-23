Video: Watch Jarvis Landry Unleash Deep Pass on Wild Trick Play vs. Bengals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

Maybe the problem with the LSU Tigers is that they aren't playing their best wide receivers at quarterback.

Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry showed off his throwing arm Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the second quarter, Landry hit Breshad Perriman perfectly in stride for a 63-yard pass completion.

Darren Fells scored two plays later on a one-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield.

Perhaps Landry got some quarterbacking tips from former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

