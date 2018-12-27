The Biggest What-Ifs of the 2018-19 College Basketball Season

8 of 8

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Virginia is having another excellent season. The Cavaliers are 11-0 and are No. 2 on KenPom, as well as in the new NET rankings, trailing only Duke in both metrics. They have a neutral-court win over Wisconsin as well as a road victory over Maryland. And only one opponent has scored so much as 60 points against them.

Ty Jerome is a candidate for the Wooden Award. De'Andre Hunter is right there with him. Kyle Guy remains a gifted scorer, and Jack Salt (6'10", 250 lbs) is still a mountainous presence in the paint. Braxton Key has been everything the Cavaliers could have hoped for when they acquired the Alabama transfer. Freshman Kihei Clark is admirably holding down the fort as the backup point guard. And Mamadi Diakite is the glue that holds it all together. It's a seven-man rotation capable of beating any team.

But rather than rivaling Duke for the top spot in the AP Top 25 and the Vegas odds to win the 2019 national championship, Virginia is No. 4 in the latest poll and either has the fourth-best or fifth-best odds to win the title, depending on your sportsbook of choice.

The reason is four letters: UMBC.

Because Virginia made ignominious history last year by becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed—by a 20-point margin, no less—it has become the proverbial boy who cried "wolf!" The Cavaliers could enter the tournament with a 33-0 record, earning a No. 1 seed for the fourth time in six seasons, and there would still be an inordinate number of people picking them to lose in the first round.

Even if they had beaten UMBC by one point before getting destroyed by Kansas State in the second round, there wouldn't be such a negative perception of this team. As it is, it seems like there's a market inefficiency to be found in picking Virginia to win it all.