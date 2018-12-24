EPL Week 19 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

EPL Week 19 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and FixturesDecember 24, 2018
The Premier League just keeps on giving at Christmas time.
Week 18 saw Manchester City and Chelsea suffer shock defeats at home, while Liverpool established a four-point lead at the top of the table and Manchester United rolled back the years under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Just days later, fans of the English top flight have another full set of fixtures to enjoy.
Bottom-of-the-table Fulham kick off proceedings at lunchtime on Boxing Day against Wolverhampton Wanderers before Liverpool host Newcastle United, the Red Devils face struggling Huddersfield Town and Manchester City visit Leicester City as they look to return to winning ways.
Week 19 Predictions and Fixtures
Wednesday, December 26
12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Fulham 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Burnley 1-3 Everton
3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 1-0 Cardiff City
3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Leicester City 1-3 Manchester City
3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United
3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Manchester United 4-1 Huddersfield Town
3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Bournemouth
5:15 p.m. GMT/12:15 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Arsenal
7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET: Watford 2-1 Chelsea
Thursday, December 27
7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton 2-3 West Ham United
Paul Pogba, Manchester United
United put in the type of performance barely seen since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson when they beat Cardiff City 5-1 on Saturday in Solskjaer's first game in charge.
Paul Pogba was instrumental in the display after being left out of the starting XI in each of Jose Mourinho's last three league games in charge:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Paul Pogba's game by numbers vs. Cardiff: 114 touches 100 passes attempted 84 passes completed 3 fouls won 3 shots 2 tackles 2 aerials won 2 chances created 2 assists That smile is back. 🙃 https://t.co/TPOBnGG7TU
He played a part in four of United's five goals at the Cardiff City Stadium. He won the free-kick for Marcus Rashford's opener, assisted Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard for United's second and fifth and was a key part of the buildup as Anthony Martial scored the third:
Premier League @premierleague
Martial ➡️ Pogba ➡️ Lingard ➡️ Martial Best team goal of the season? #CARMUN https://t.co/tzgxQIE3dd
When the France international is on song, he is one of the world's top players and able to impact proceedings all over the pitch.
Pogba will likely relish the opportunity to take on a Huddersfield side that have lost each of their last five league games.
The Old Trafford crowd should be in fine voice on Boxing Day with a club legend sitting in the dugout, and Pogba will have the opportunity to expunge the memory of some of his weaker performances in 2018-19.
If he produces another performance of the type he did against Cardiff, Huddersfield will likely be on the end of a sixth consecutive defeat.
Raheem Sterling, Manchester City
Manchester City lost 3-2 to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in possibly the biggest shock of the Premier League season so far.
Half an hour into the game, they had been cruising. Ilkay Gundogan had put the Sky Blues ahead and another routine win looked inevitable as City aimed to move back to within one point of Liverpool.
However, Jeffrey Schlupp equalised in the 33rd minute and Andros Townsend's stunning volley put the visitors moments later.
Luka Milivojevic gave Palace a two-goal cushion from the penalty spot early in the second half, and City were unable to turn the match around.
The absence of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho and David Silva from the starting XI should perhaps have been a sign it could be a difficult day for City:
Stuart Brennan @StuBrennanMEN
First game this season #MCFC have been without Fernandinho, Silva and De Bruyne. LIke #LFC being without Salah, Mane and Firmino.
The quartet could again be absent for Wednesday's trip to Leicester, in which case some of City's other players will need to step up.
He may only be 24, but Sterling has established himself as one of the senior players under manager Pep Guardiola.
The England international was prolific last season as City ran away with the Premier League title, and he already has nine goals and six assists in 2018-19.
His pace and movement can cause trouble for even the tightest defences, and he will be crucial if City are to return to winning ways on Wednesday.
