Watford vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chelsea will aim to bounce back from their first home Premier League defeat of the season on Boxing Day when they face Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Blues suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Saturday, while Watford moved into seventh with a 2-0 win at West Ham United.

Chelsea's defeat means they have fallen five points behind Tottenham Hotspur in third, while Arsenal are now level on points with the Blues following their win over Burnley.

Date: Wednesday, December 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. (GMT), 2:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds: Watford: 4-1, Draw: 14-5, Chelsea: 7-10

Odds according to OddsShark

Preview

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said it's "impossible" for his side to catch league leaders Liverpool after defeat to Leicester:

However, the Italian will still expect a response from his team against Watford on Wednesday. The Blues could even find themselves out of the top four by kick-off if Arsenal avoid defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Defender Antonio Rudiger says the top four is now the focus:

The lack of a regular goalscoring striker has hindered Chelsea's cause. Squawka Football highlighted the lack of goals from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata:

Sarri has opted to use Eden Hazard as a false nine in recent games and said after the match he's happy using the Belgian in that position:

Yet Chelsea may need more attacking power if they are to defeat Watford. They were beaten 4-1 by the Hornets in this fixture last season, and Javi Gracia's men have won their last two games in a row.

Gerard Deulofeu has impressed in those wins with two goals and an assist. He was also on target in last season's win over Chelsea.

Squawka Football highlighted the threat the former Barcelona man possesses:

Watford have already beaten Tottenham at home this season and go into the game with momentum after two wins. Chelsea can ill-afford to drop points and may need to win just to stay in fourth.