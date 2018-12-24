Watford vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Watford vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoDecember 24, 2018
Chelsea will aim to bounce back from their first home Premier League defeat of the season on Boxing Day when they face Watford at Vicarage Road.
The Blues suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Saturday, while Watford moved into seventh with a 2-0 win at West Ham United.
Chelsea's defeat means they have fallen five points behind Tottenham Hotspur in third, while Arsenal are now level on points with the Blues following their win over Burnley.
Date: Wednesday, December 26
Time: 7:30 p.m. (GMT), 2:30 p.m. (ET)
TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)
Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)
Odds: Watford: 4-1, Draw: 14-5, Chelsea: 7-10
Preview
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said it's "impossible" for his side to catch league leaders Liverpool after defeat to Leicester:
Goal @goal
Maurizio Sarri is waving the 🏳️ on the PL title race. Too early Chelsea fans? https://t.co/PDj8XCheNE
However, the Italian will still expect a response from his team against Watford on Wednesday. The Blues could even find themselves out of the top four by kick-off if Arsenal avoid defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Defender Antonio Rudiger says the top four is now the focus:
Gary Taphouse @garytaphouse
Rudiger: "It's a disaster. We don't talk about the title any more. If we can't win these games, we can't compete. We only talk now about top four. Maybe it's a lack of mentality. Stupid." #CHELEI #chelseafc https://t.co/Aws2dQwb5r
The lack of a regular goalscoring striker has hindered Chelsea's cause. Squawka Football highlighted the lack of goals from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata:
Squawka Football @Squawka
COMBINED: Oliver Giroud and Álvaro Morata in the Premier League this season: • 29 appearances • 41 shots attempted • 11 shots on target • 6 goals • 4 assists Sarri’s biggest problem. https://t.co/JXGts0jVUY
Sarri has opted to use Eden Hazard as a false nine in recent games and said after the match he's happy using the Belgian in that position:
Omnisport @OmnisportNews
"I was really very happy with the team and with the solution of Hazard as a striker." ⚽ Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was pleased with the experiment of playing Eden Hazard up front against Leicester City on Saturday. https://t.co/oXtHcZHK8Y
Yet Chelsea may need more attacking power if they are to defeat Watford. They were beaten 4-1 by the Hornets in this fixture last season, and Javi Gracia's men have won their last two games in a row.
Gerard Deulofeu has impressed in those wins with two goals and an assist. He was also on target in last season's win over Chelsea.
Squawka Football highlighted the threat the former Barcelona man possesses:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Gerard Deulofeu completed more take ons (4) in the opening 45 minutes vs. Cardiff than any other player in the first half of today’s Premier League fixtures. Speed merchant. 🌬 https://t.co/tsWY4BPbOt
Watford have already beaten Tottenham at home this season and go into the game with momentum after two wins. Chelsea can ill-afford to drop points and may need to win just to stay in fourth.
